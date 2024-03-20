Discover the Path to Long-Term Investment Success with Edward James Goodfellow's "7 Steps to a Better Portfolio"
Navigating the Path to Financial Success: Edward James Goodfellow's "7 Steps to a Better Portfolio"UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world filled with uncertainty and fluctuating markets, Edward James Goodfellow, an associate portfolio manager at PI Financial Corp., unveils his latest guidebook, "7 Steps to a Better Portfolio." Drawing upon his extensive experience in finance and investment management, Goodfellow offers readers a comprehensive framework to navigate the complexities of the financial markets and build a resilient investment portfolio.
"We are all seeking solutions to improve various aspects of our lives, and investing is no exception," says Goodfellow. "With '7 Steps to a Better Portfolio,' I aim to provide investors with a structured approach to enhance their chances of long-term investment success."
In "7 Steps to a Better Portfolio," Goodfellow presents a step-by-step guide to crafting a robust investment strategy that focuses on maximizing returns while managing risk. Through seven key principles, investors are empowered to make informed decisions, allocate resources effectively, and weather the uncertainties of the market:
1. Allocate across global capital markets
2. Diversify broadly within markets
3. Focus on higher expected returns
4. Utilize financial science
5. Manage strategy risk
6. Manage investment choice risk
7. Manage costs and taxes
By examining crucial investment variables that investors can control, such as diversification, risk management, and cost optimization, Goodfellow equips readers with the tools needed to navigate the unpredictable nature of investing with confidence and clarity.
"7 Steps to a Better Portfolio" is not just a guidebook—it's a roadmap to building emotional resilience, encouraging forward thinking, and instilling confidence in one's investment decisions. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting your investment journey, this book offers valuable insights and practical strategies to help you achieve your financial goals.
In addition to his role as an associate portfolio manager, Goodfellow is also an associate faculty member at Royal Roads University and a sessional lecturer for the CPA Western School of Business. A Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA/CA), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), and Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Goodfellow brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his writing.
About Edward James Goodfellow:
Edward James Goodfellow is an associate portfolio manager at PI Financial Corp., an associate faculty member at Royal Roads University, and a sessional lecturer for the CPA Western School of Business. With a diverse background in finance and investment management, Goodfellow is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their financial goals and build wealth for the future.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 (888) 800-1803
email us here
Edward James Goodfellow on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford