Roots of Peace: Women's Leadership in Agri-Innovation and Peace

We pledge to lead with innovation, compassion, and the unwavering belief that agriculture is the most fertile ground for peace.”WASHINGTON D.C., UNIITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roots of Peace is honored to announce its co-sponsorship of the groundbreaking DialogueNEXT event, "Seeds of Equity: Women Driving Growth and Innovation in Agriculture," hosted by the World Food Prize Foundation.
This significant gathering will take place at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., on March 26, 2024, from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. EDT.
In an era where global food security faces unprecedented challenges, the DialogueNEXT series emerges as a beacon of hope and action. Inspired by the monumental legacy of Dr. Norman Borlaug, the World Food Prize Foundation introduces DialogueNEXT to foster meaningful discussions and catalyze innovative solutions for a hunger-free world.
The event marks a pivotal moment in our collective quest to address the multifaceted aspects of food insecurity, reimagining the principles of the Green Revolution for today's and tomorrow's needs.
The inaugural session will shine a spotlight on the pivotal contributions of women in agriculture, underlining their indispensable role in driving growth and innovation. The day-long event will feature a distinguished panel, "Women Replanting and Regenerating," showcasing the insights and achievements of remarkable leaders in the field:
• Heidi Kühn, 2023 World Food Prize Laureate and a fervent advocate for peace and agricultural renewal
• Violet Grgich, President of Grgich Hills Estate Winery, representing excellence and innovation in viticulture
• Laura Turner Seydel, Director of the Turner Foundation, a champion for environmental stewardship and sustainability
• Elizabeth Whitlow, Executive Director of the Regenerative Agriculture Alliance, dedicated to advancing regenerative farming practices
“As we commemorate the historical context behind the World Food Prize Foundation and International Women’s History Month, this gathering stands as a testament to our commitment to fostering inclusive dialogue and collaborative action,” said Mashal Husain, Chief Operating Officer, World Food Prize Foundation. “By recognizing the pivotal role of women in global food security, we're poised to drive transformative change towards a more equitable and sustainable world.”
Amidst these gatherings, Roots of Peace is set to launch an innovative collaboration titled "Women of Roots of Peace," co-chaired by Heidi Kühn Founder of Roots of Peace and 2023 World Food Prize Laureate and Violet Grgich, President of Grgich Hills Estate. This initiative aims to empower women at the forefront of the agricultural and peace-building movements, leveraging their unique insights and leadership to foster sustainable growth and healing.
"As we gather to sow these seeds of equity, let us remember that every field liberated from the shadow of conflict and every vine that thrives where landmines once lurked stands as a testament to our collective resolve to transform swords into plowshares. Together, under the banner of "Women of Roots of Peace," we pledge to lead with innovation, compassion, and the unwavering belief that agriculture is the most fertile ground for peace," said Heidi Kühn.
Roots of Peace is proud to stand alongside the World Food Prize Foundation in this transformative initiative. Join us in this pivotal dialogue as we chart the NEXT steps towards a world free of hunger, inspired by the legacies that precede us and the innovative spirits that propel us forward.
ABOUT ROOTS OF PEACE
Roots of Peace supports the world's most vulnerable farmers and traders, removing the remnants of war and restoring agricultural productivity and prosperity. Roots of Peace is a humanitarian organization dedicated to the removal of landmines and the subsequent replanting and rebuilding of war-torn regions. Founded in 1997 by Heidi Kuhn, the goal of Roots of Peace is to turn minefields into farmland and support victims of landmine accidents.
ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD PRIZE
The World Food Prize is an international award that honors individuals who have improved the quality, quantity, or availability of food worldwide. The Prize was founded by Dr. Norman E. Borlaug, recipient of the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize, for his work that contributed to increases in agricultural outputs, which was termed the Green Revolution. Since then, the Prize has been awarded to 53 worthy individuals during the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue. The Dialogue, also known as the Borlaug Dialogue, is a week of events dedicated to an issue surrounding food insecurity or hunger each year.
ABOUT GRGICH HILLS ESTATE
Grgich Hills Estate was founded after Vintners Hall of Fame inductee Miljenko “Mike” Grgich first earned world-wide recognition when the 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay that he crafted won the 1976 Paris Tasting, beating the best of France and drawing international attention to the Napa Valley. Mike then partnered with Austin Hills of the Hills Bros. Coffee family in the pursuit of creating the best wines in the world and chose Independence Day, July 4, 1977, to launch their family-owned-and-operated winery.
Today, Grgich Hills Estate is 100% estate grown and Certified Regenerative Organic through the Regenerative Organic Alliance (ROA), a leading force in the Regenerative Agriculture movement worldwide. Referred to as "Organic Plus,” regenerative farming is a science-driven approach focused on no-till soil management, building organic matter to sustain microbial life, incorporating livestock and biodiversity and caring for people who work in the fields and winery. It is a key component of combating climate change and reducing greenhouse gas pollution. In 2022 Grgich Hills Estate was recognized as one of the world’s "Top 100 Wineries" by Wine & Spirits Magazine.
