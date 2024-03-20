Siren’s Smart Sock Platform Demonstrates Remarkable Efficacy in Preventing Diabetic Foot Ulcers and Amputations

Siren Socks show effectiveness in clinical trial

Siren highlights significant outcomes from its latest study. A 68% relative risk reduction of foot ulcers and an 83% decrease in the risk of amputations.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Siren , a leader in smart wound care technology, today highlights significant outcomes from its latest clinical trial , emphasizing the platform’s pivotal role in preventing diabetic foot ulcers and amputations. This announcement comes as Siren embarks on a strategic growth financing round, leveraging its clinical success to fuel further advancements and commercial expansion.The clinical trial involved 115 high-risk patients across 15 geographically diverse private podiatry offices in California. It demonstrated a 68% relative risk reduction in the development of foot ulcers and an 83% decrease in the risk of amputations among patients using Siren’s smart socks. These socks, part of a comprehensive remote temperature monitoring program, have proven to be a game-changer in diabetic foot care.“These findings underscore the effectiveness of continuous remote temperature monitoring in preempting foot ulceration and subsequent amputations among high-risk patients,” said Ran Ma, Co-founder and CEO of Siren. “This is a major stride towards transforming patient outcomes in diabetic foot care.”The success of Siren’s technology is further validated by its adoption in Veterans Administration (VA) facilities across the U.S., with a new congressional mandate emphasizing the integration of temperature monitoring for at-risk populations. This reinforces the necessity and impact of Siren’s innovative solutions in addressing critical challenges in wound care management.Ma added: “The positive outcomes of our clinical trial have generated immense interest from investors and the healthcare industry. Our technology has not only shown potential in diabetic foot care but also signifies a broader impact on remote monitoring and patient management across various conditions.”Siren’s smart socks, equipped with proprietary smart yarn technology, offer continuous, clinically validated temperature and movement monitoring. They require no charging or complex setup, making them exceptionally user-friendly and efficient in detecting early signs of inflammation or injury.“As we advance our R&D efforts and explore new biomarkers for remote monitoring, our commitment remains firm on improving patient care and outcomes,” Ma continued. “With the support of new strategic partners, we are excited about the potential to scale our technology and explore new horizons in smart fabric and wearable technology.”About Siren:Siren is at the forefront of smart wound care technology, specializing in innovative solutions that revolutionize the way diabetic foot ulcers and other wound types are prevented and managed. Through its unique blend of technology, clinical evidence, and patient-centered design, Siren is dedicated to enhancing quality of life and reducing healthcare costs for patients worldwide.

