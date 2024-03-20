Neuman Hotel Group Announces Sale of Ashland Hills Hotel to BHG Hotels, Managed by COHO Services
Neuman Hotel Group has sold the Ashland Hills Hotel to BHG; COHO Services will manage all three properties and maintain brand synergy in Southern Oregon.
COHO, NHG, and BHG Hotels have enjoyed a long-standing business partnership. We are committed to enhancing this legacy as we forge ahead in our joint journey of growth.”ASHLAND, OREGON, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neuman Hotel Group (NHG), an established business with over 23 years of service in Ashland, OR, has sold the Ashland Hills Hotel to BHG Hotels of Lake Oswego, OR. Management responsibilities for Ashland Hills Hotel will transition to COHO Services, a hospitality management company in the Pacific Northwest with experience in managing upscale independent hotels.
— Maili Morrison
This acquisition represents a significant event, uniting three of Oregon's local hospitality entities. As part of the merger, COHO Services will manage NHG's additional properties, Ashland Springs and Lithia Springs. The aim of this extended collaboration is to preserve and enhance the coherence among the three hotels through unified management. In this arrangement, COHO and NHG aim to sustain the brand reputation NHG has developed over time.
BHG Hotels, with its presence in the Pacific Northwest, showcases a remarkable track record of success in owning, investing, and developing a diverse portfolio of hospitality properties. This includes limited and full-service hotels, ranging from independents to renowned branded hotels such as Hilton, IHG, Mariott, DoubleTree, Best Western, Radisson, Choice Hotels, Sonesta, and more. BHG is no stranger to the Ashland market, having previously developed the Holiday Inn Express in Ashland, Oregon. This experience underscores BHG's deep understanding and expertise in meeting the varied needs of travelers and guests in the Pacific Northwest.
Maili Morrison, President of COHO Services, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "COHO, NHG, and BHG Hotels have enjoyed a long-standing business partnership. We are thrilled to be working closely with the staff and leadership of NHG and Ashland Hills. We hold the utmost admiration for the brand they've established and are committed to enhancing this legacy as we forge ahead in our joint journey of growth."
Don Anway, Chief Operating Officer of NHG, shared a positive outlook on the merger, emphasizing the benefits for the hotels and their employees. "The NHG and Ashland Hills team members are excited to leverage COHO and BHG’s vast resources. We view this merger as a golden opportunity to elevate our hotel’s offerings and provide our employees with new avenues for growth and development."
Despite the sale of Ashland Hills, NHG assures that the momentum and reputation of its hotel collection will not only persist but thrive, now under a unified management vision by COHO Services. This merger represents more than a business transaction but a melding of philosophies dedicated to delivering exceptional hospitality and creating memorable experiences for guests.
NHG, BHG Hotels, and COHO Services look forward to continuing to serve the Ashland community and visitors from around the world with the same dedication and excellence that have been their hallmark for decades.
ABOUT NEUMAN HOTEL GROUP
Founded in 2013, Neuman Hotel Group is owned by business leaders Doug and Becky Neuman and based in Ashland, Oregon. Owning and operating three distinguished properties in Ashland, NHG is committed to providing high-quality accommodations, world-class service, and impeccable customer service, making it a leader in Southern Oregon's hospitality industry.
ABOUT BHG HOTELS
BHG Hotels is a dynamic hotel ownership and development company headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon. With a focus on growth and excellence in the Pacific Northwest, BHG Hotels is dedicated to offering guests unique lodging experiences and superior hospitality.
ABOUT COHO SERVICES
With its roots in the Pacific Northwest, COHO Services stands at the forefront of hospitality management. Specializing in high-quality service and operational excellence, COHO aims to create unforgettable experiences for guests while fostering a supportive and growth-oriented environment for staff.
