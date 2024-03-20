Springtime Blooms Authentic, Cultural Experiences in Tuscany
Shoulder season flourishes with historic and enriching celebrations at award-winning Tuscan hotelsLUCCA, ITALY, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While summertime and Italy go hand in hand, spring season brings an enriching collection of experiences to discover. From Lucca’s Festa di Santa Zita and the Lucca Classica Festival to Holy Thursday Easter events in Garfagnana, some of Tuscany’s most renowned hotels and resorts celebrate these festivities with unique experiences.
Grand Universe La Residenza, a premiere collection of 10 suites and residences, honors Saint Zita during the Festa di Santa Zita, held annually on April 27. The fable goes that in the 13th century, Zita was a saint born into poverty who worked as a servant and would give bread to the poor. One day she was questioned by her employer about what she was carrying in her apron and said it was only flowers (of course, it was bread). But when she opened her apron upon being questioned, the bread had miraculously turned into flowers, sparing her from punishment. Now, the city of Lucca celebrates with the Festival of the Flowers on the anniversary of her death, April 27. Her mummified body is moved to the center of the San Frediano church and is surrounded by flowers so locals and visitors can pay respects. Flowers are also on display for this celebration throughout Lucca and outside the church. This year, Grand Universe La Residenza is recognizing this iconic figure with fresh flowers in each room on the anniversary to celebrate and honor Santa Zita. Grand Universe La Residenza features spacious and well-appointed one- and two-bedroom residences and suites with an ambiance that reflects the storied heritage of Lucca and noble Mansi family. Guests receive exclusive access to the Majordomo, The Butler of La Residenza, alongside other premiere in-room amenities.
Lucca is a city with a history steeped in music. This walled city birthed renowned artists like Puccini and Luigi Boccherini, and today welcomes modern performances by the likes of Justin Bieber, KISS and others. Each spring, the walled city is home to the Lucca Classica festival for vibrant and rhythmic celebrations, this year held April 24 – 28, 2024. The festival invades the city with live music via performances in squares, historic buildings, churches, theaters and more. To best enjoy the festival, book a stay at Grand Universe Lucca. This 55-room hotel is centrally located within the city and offers authentic dining at Legacy restaurant and memorable cocktails and champagne at its Martin Orsyn Champagne rooftop. Travelers can even take a custom piece of music home with the hotel’s Prelude of Existence experience. During this, an Italian composer creates the traveler’s personalized theme song based on a brief questionnaire that identifies their key personality traits, such as romantic, dynamic or seductive. Written in musical notes and delivered on a music sheet of paper, the Prelude can be specially packaged inside a 'time capsule'— tied with a silk ribbon and tucked away inside a Tuscan leather box — to cherish (and perhaps be inspired to learn to play it) for years to come.
In Lucca’s rural region of Garfagnana, Easter celebrations begin on Holy Thursday. The regarded Processione dei Crocioni takes place after mass at Castiglione di Garfagnana, where an anonymous penitent - only known by the church’s Prior – plays the role of Jesus Christ, chained and bearing a cross, and walks through the streets of the village. Overlooking the church and town of Barga is Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa, an ideal home base to celebrate all Easter celebrations. The distinguished resort is offering an Easter in Tuscany experience so that travelers can enjoy the Processione dei Crocioni, followed by a stay that includes breakfast, Easter lunch and brunch and access to the resort’s Easter egg hunt. To further enhance a true Italian experience, guests can book the resort’s Tuscan Wine & Culinary experience, which includes a wine tasting and pasta-making workshop with the chef.
For more information or to book, please visit www.granduniverselaresidenza.com, www.granduniverselucca.com or www.reniassancetuscany.com.
Liz Eads
Diamond PR
+1 305-854-3544
granduniverse@diamondpr.com