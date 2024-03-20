Safer Chemistry Impact Fund Awards First Grant
ChemFORWARD will manage the Chemical Hazard Data Trust to accelerate a science-based, data-driven transition to safe and sustainable products
This grant acknowledges ChemFORWARD as a foundational and strategic partner in this effort.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Safer Chemistry Impact Fund, an innovative blended capital initiative aimed at eliminating the use of hazardous chemicals, proudly announces its inaugural grant to ChemFORWARD, a pioneering science-based non-profit organization committed to creating broad access to chemical hazard data. With seed investments from industry giants Apple and Google, the fund is dedicated to mobilizing investments to accelerate safer chemical adoption for the betterment of both people and the planet.
ChemFORWARD has been selected as the first grant recipient of the Fund. Funding will be used to maintain, improve, and expand ChemFORWARD’s shared repository of chemical hazard data. The goal is to establish a “data trust” to provide reliable long-term management and access to millions of data points that determine a chemical’s environmental and health impacts.
“This initiative aligns closely with the Fund’s objectives to address known and emergent health impacts caused by hazardous chemicals and accelerate the adoption of safer chemistry across business sectors. It acknowledges ChemFORWARD as a foundational and strategic partner in this effort,” said Fund Director Bill Walsh.
Driven by a multi-stakeholder effort, the Safer Chemistry Impact Fund aims to raise a minimum of $15 million over the next five years to expedite the transition of consumer-facing supply chains towards safer chemistry practices.
The fund's establishment comes at a crucial time. In January 2022, scientists concluded that humanity had surpassed critical thresholds related to chemical pollution, posing significant risks to global health and the environment.
Activities supported by the grant include scaling ChemFORWARD's chemical hazard repository with a focus on safer alternatives, establishing a "data trust" with fair and equitable access, and consolidating product management of key assets. One such asset is Healthy Building Network’s Pharos platform, which is a vital resource for consolidating and maintaining publicly available information on chemical hazards.
"ChemFORWARD is honored to receive the first grant from the Safer Chemistry Impact Fund," said Stacy Glass, Co-founder and Executive Director. "This investment will enable us to bolster our efforts in maintaining a robust data infrastructure, advancing safer chemistry verification, and supporting the creation of metrics that will contribute to integration with ESG reporting. Together with the Safer Chemistry Impact Fund, we are committed to driving meaningful change and fostering a safer, more sustainable future."
The Safer Chemistry Impact Fund is fiscally sponsored by the Windward Fund. Advisory Board members include Art Fong, Technical Leader for Smarter Chemistry at Apple, Mike Werner, Head of Sustainability Programs and Innovation - Global Sustainability at Google, and Renee Hackenmiller-Paradis, Senior Director, Chemicals Management at lululemon. Seed funding has been provided by Apple, Google, and the Forsythia Foundation.
Organizations interested in implementing and investing in safer chemistry adoption are encouraged to contact the Fund Director at info@saferchemistryimpactfund.org.
For more information on ChemFORWARD, visit www.chemforward.org or contact info@chemforward.org.
