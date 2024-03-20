R. Dane Mauldin named NIQ Chief Transformation Officer

Mauldin’s diverse skillsets include expertise in operations, strategy, sales enablement, product development, analytics, customer service and compliance. He joins NIQ from TransUnion, where he was EVP and Chief Operations Officer, and previously EVP and Chief Product Officer. He reports to Tracey Massey, Chief Operating Officer, and is a member of the company’s Executive Committee.

Curtis Miller, who held the role most recently, has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer, accountable for Strategy and Corporate Development.

“Dane will lead our go-to-market strategy and sales enablement teams, to continue our journey of putting our retailer and manufacturer customers at the center of everything we do. As we pursue our promise to deliver the Full View™, we will continue to invest in both people and innovation to deliver on our purpose to ‘show the world what people want’ and enable our customers to grow,” said Tracey Massey.

“With his strong customer focus and deep proficiency in applying data and analytics to solve business problems, Dane brings a distinct set of qualifications that will complement our leadership team’s capabilities and help us reach our ambitious growth targets. We’re delighted to have him on board,” added Massey.

“I am thrilled to join NIQ at this exciting time. I’ve had the chance to get to know many of NIQ’s senior leaders, and I’m truly impressed with the quality of leadership, their focus on putting customers at the heart of all they do, and their inclusive and collaborative culture,” said Mauldin.

“With his proven record of transforming businesses, I’m pleased to welcome Dane to NIQ. We’ve made strong progress in our transformation thus far, including significant work to integrate GfK and NIQ and Dane is uniquely positioned to help us accelerate our plans,” said Jim Peck, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About NIQ

NIQ is the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. In 2023, NIQ combined with GfK, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™.

NIQ is an Advent International portfolio company with operations in 100+ markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NIQ.com

Source: NIQ