Grammy Award-Winning Artist Angelique Kidjo to Headline Stellar Lineup at Dymally International Jazz and Arts Festival
Jazz festival offers a vibrant tapestry of performances and visual artist marketplaceCARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five-time Grammy winner and African music icon Angelique Kidjo will headline the 2024 Dymally International Jazz and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 27 at the Dignity Health Sports Park Tennis Stadium in Carson. The much-anticipated jazz festival is set to captivate music lovers of all ages with multiple stages and an eclectic lineup that includes co-headliner bassist and founding member of Return to Forever Stanley Clarke, South African singer-songwriter and guitarist Jonathan Butler, singer Judith Hill, noted saxophonist Teodross Avery, and Third World, one of the most popular and longest-lived reggae bands of all time. The main stage will be hosted by comedian and actor Capone. Doors open at 12 noon. Tickets are on sale now at axs.com.
The day-long festival will include a curated Visual Artist Marketplace featuring Black artists, art dealers, and galleries selling original paintings, limited edition prints, home decor, accent pieces, and gifts.
An exciting slate of emerging artists will be featured on the second stage.
“The Dymally International Jazz and Arts Festival is not just a concert--it’s a destination and a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the enduring legacy of jazz music,” explained festival founder Dr. Anthony Samad. “Join us for a day of unforgettable performances, meaningful connections, and shared experiences that will resonate long after the final note has been played”
The festival is produced by Rainbow Productions.
Since 2019, the Dymally International Jazz Arts and Arts Festival has used artistic culture to promote and inspire thought in honor of the late Mervyn Dymally, an internationalist who traveled to over 60 countries throughout his political career-promoting the exchange of cultures throughout the world. The Festival seeks to honor his legacy in bringing the best of jazz and jazz-influenced music, arts, and culture to Cal State University, Dominguez Hills, and surrounding communities.
The proceeds of the annual event benefit university programs such as the CSUDH Presidential Scholars and non-profit programs, The Dymally Fellows Program, and the African American Leadership Training Summit.
Jasmyne Cannick
The Strategic Maven
jasmyne@thestrategicmaven.com