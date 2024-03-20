GenAI, Text Messaging for Collections Take Center Stage at Annual NCUCA Conference
Ashish Garg and Jenn Quinn from Eltropy to highlight AI's potential for improving community bank and credit union loan servicing and collections
In this session I'll dive into how generative AI technologies like ChatGPT can transform CFI collections and cut costs with intelligent automation, rock-solid compliance, and reimagined experiences.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered unified conversations platform for community financial institutions, will showcase its latest innovations and customer success at the upcoming National Credit Union Collections Alliance (NCUCA) Conference, taking place April 2-4, 2024 in Las Vegas.
— Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, Eltropy
A premier event for credit union collections and lending professionals, the NCUCA Conference explores trends and strategies in loan servicing, delinquency management, and enhancing the borrower experience.
Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy, will deliver a keynote on "AI in Collections: The Impact of ChatGPT-style AI on Community Financial Institutions" on Thursday at 1:45 p.m.
“It's almost mind-blowing how quickly AI capabilities are advancing,” said Garg. “In this session, I'll dive into how game-changing generative AI technologies like ChatGPT can transform CFI collections and cut costs with intelligent automation, rock-solid compliance, and reimagined experiences for all stakeholders.”
In a featured session on Thursday, April 4 from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m., Jenn Quinn, Customer Success Manager at Eltropy, will host “See How Text Messaging Can Help Your Loan Servicing.” This interactive demo highlights how Eltropy's text messaging capabilities enable more efficient collections outreach and better borrower communications from loan origination to payoff.
“Attendees will see firsthand how unified conversations can improve loan servicing,” said Quinn. “Text messaging allows loan teams to connect proactively with members on their preferred channel, streamlining resolution for delinquencies. I'm looking forward to demonstrating these practical capabilities with the audience.”
Eltropy's platform unifies digital channels like text, video, co-browsing, screen sharing, secure chat and chatbots, allowing credit unions to engage members with personalized conversations anytime, anywhere. Purpose-built for community financial services, Eltropy’s unified platform combines security, compliance and analytics.
Visit Eltropy at the NCUCA Conference. To learn more about Eltropy’s offerings for collections visit https://eltropy.com/solutions/collections-via-digital-conversations/.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, SMS, Chat, Video, Voice — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
