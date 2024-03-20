EAWD Advances Sustainability Efforts with National Patent Filing in Brazil
EAWD Advances Sustainability Efforts with National Patent Filing in Brazil
Energy Water And Development Corp. (OTCQB:EAWD)ATLANTA, GA, US, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading water and energy solutions provider, Energy and Water Development Corp (OTCQB: EAWD), is proud to announce the filing of the National Patent in Brazil for its innovative Self-Sufficient Energy Supplied System for Generating Atmospheric Water and Method to Control the System. The filing, numbered BR 11 2024 004208 1, was completed in March, marking a significant milestone for the company's commitment to environmental stewardship and technological innovation.
This groundbreaking patent reflects EAWD's dedication to developing cutting-edge solutions to address global water scarcity challenges. The patented system utilizes advanced technology to extract moisture directly from the air, providing a sustainable source of clean drinking water in regions where traditional water sources are scarce or contaminated.
In addition to this achievement, EAWD has reached several notable milestones that underscore its commitment to sustainability and technological advancement:
Mexico Distribution Deal: In November 2020, EAWD's distributor in Mexico placed an initial order valued at USD $550,000 for a solar-powered EAWD off-the-grid Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) System. Manufactured in Germany and delivered in accordance with the terms of the purchase agreement in 2021, this system represents a significant step towards providing sustainable water solutions in the region.
Magdalena Contreras AWG Project: On November 30, 2023, EAWD, alongside several significant landowners of the Magdalena Contreras Municipality in Mexico City, signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize their commitment to a groundbreaking project: the first off-the-grid AWG plant on the American continent. This MOU sets the stage for the development of a pioneering facility expected to produce approximately 3.2 million liters of water annually by extracting moisture directly from the air.
These milestones demonstrate EAWD's continued dedication to leveraging technology for positive environmental impact and advancing access to clean water worldwide.
About EAWD:
EAWD is a global engineering company that provides sustainable technological solutions to address the world's water scarcity and energy supply challenges. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients' needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).
The company has existing offices in Germany and the United States and has now expanded its presence in Latin America with a new office in Mexico. Read more about EAWD: https://www.energy-water.com
