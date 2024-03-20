ITU SECRETARY-GENERAL BOGDAN-MARTIN AND FCC CHAIRWOMAN ROSENWORCEL KEYNOTE SIA SATELLITE INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP DINNER
Leaders of the ITU and FCC addressed a gathering of satellite industry and SIA guests at the Association's 25th anniversary Leadership Dinner in Washington, DC.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Satellite Industry Association (SIA) today announced that two keynote speakers addressed the audience at the 25th annual satellite industry Leadership Dinner that was held on Monday evening at the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC. International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel provided the keynote addresses to the gathering of satellite industry leaders and SIA guests.
“On behalf of SIA and our members, I would like to thank and express our appreciation to both esteemed keynote speakers for attending the 25th anniversary Leadership Dinner and addressing our gathering of satellite industry leadership and the Association’s guests,” said Tom Stroup, president of the Satellite Industry Association.
“Doreen Bogdan-Martin was elected Secretary General of the ITU in 2022 and became the first woman to hold this position. Her commitment to bridging the digital divide is relentless and is at the heart of her vision for the ITU and for the more than 3 billion people who remain off-line,” said Julie Zoller, executive chair of the Satellite Industry Association.
“The global commitment to growing the space economy was evident at the recent ITU World Radio Conference, which prioritized spectrum and new opportunities for satellite services. The Secretary-General has been a champion of satellite interests for over 30 years, when she first represented the Department of Commerce on satellite policy. We wish to thank the Secretary General and her leadership team at the ITU for recognizing the importance of partnering with the satellite industry to enable the space future we all imagine.”
To view a copy of Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin’s ITU biography, please click on the following link. https://www.itu.int/en/osg/Pages/biography-itu-sg-doreen.aspx
For a copy of the Secretary-General’s Leadership Dinner remarks, please click on the following link. https://www.itu.int/en/osg/Pages/Speeches.aspx?ItemID=38
“Chairwoman Rosenworcel believes that the future belongs to the connected and that drives her goal of connecting the unconnected. She is the first woman to permanently Chair the FCC, and because of the Commission’s focus on space and the importance of satellites under her leadership - she is the first head of the FCC to participate at a National Space Council meeting and is the first person invited to be Keynote Speaker of our Leadership Dinner for two consecutive years,” said Tom Stroup, president of the Satellite Industry Association.
“She restructured the FCC to create a Space Bureau and has recruited a first-class team to lead its efforts to keep up with the innovations across the industry and coordinate the FCC’s space policies. The Commission has adopted reforms to streamline satellite policies, introduced spectrum bands for space launches, developed policies for in-orbit ISAM activities and sustainability and just last week, recognized the need to facilitate the integration of satellite and terrestrial networks for direct-to-device services. And these are just a few examples of the FCC’s commitment to supporting US leadership in the space economy. We thank the Chairwoman and the Commission for recognizing the growing importance of satellites and we look forward to continuing to work together to ensure America’s future commercial space leadership.”
To view a complete copy of Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s official FCC biography, please click on the following link. https://www.fcc.gov/about/leadership/jessica-rosenworcel
For a copy of the Chairwoman’s Leadership Dinner remarks, please click on the following link.
https://www.fcc.gov/document/rosenworcel-remarks-satellite-industry-association-25th-anniversary-dinner
For a quarter century, the SIA Satellite Industry Leadership Dinner has been held annually during SATELLITE Week in Washington, DC. SIA has gathered satellite industry executives and government officials in order to recognize the important role the commercial satellite industry plays both domestically and abroad and to honor individuals who have demonstrated long-term leadership and dedication to public service on issues affecting the industry. The event is open to SIA Guests, Executive and Associate Members.
About The Satellite Industry Association
SIA is a U.S.-based trade association providing representation of the leading satellite operators, service providers, manufacturers, launch services providers, and ground equipment suppliers. For more than two decades, SIA has advocated on behalf of the U.S. satellite industry on policy, regulatory, and legislative issues affecting the satellite business. For more information, visit www.sia.org.
