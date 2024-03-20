Bench Accounting Appoints Todd Daum as Chief Revenue Officer
Meet Todd Daum, Bench Accounting's dynamic new CRO, driving growth and inspiring small businesses.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bench Accounting, North America's largest bookkeeping service for small businesses, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Todd Daum as its new Chief Revenue Officer. With a vibrant career marked by leadership roles at some of the world's most innovative and successful companies, Todd is set to drive Bench's revenue strategies to new levels.
Previously, Todd was instrumental in shaping strategies that significantly grew new business for American Express and Alibaba. His success continued at Overture, where he accelerated the growth of the SMB division, culminating in its acquisition by Yahoo! Most recently he led go-to-market for private equity-backed Generate Life Sciences, surpassing growth targets and building company value enabling a successful $1.6B dollar exit.
"We are thrilled to announce Todd's addition to our team," said Bench CEO JP Durrios. "His proven expertise as a seasoned CRO, particularly in orchestrating successful sales and marketing strategies while prioritizing exceptional customer experiences, aligns perfectly with our company's vision. Todd's leadership supports our efforts to empower business owners, ensuring they not only survive but thrive in today's economy."
In this strategic role at Bench, Todd will lead the company's revenue and growth strategies. His deep understanding of the financial services industry and his proven track record in revenue growth will be invaluable as Bench continues to grow its customer base and redefine the modern accounting and bookkeeping industry.
“Throughout my career, I have been passionate about helping small businesses reach their full potential,” said Todd. “I’m excited to join the talented Bench team to challenge the norms and dream big, focusing on innovative solutions that genuinely help our clients. I'm all in on making our services more dynamic, approachable, and impactful. We will redefine what success looks like for small business owners.”
About Bench:
Bench is North America's largest bookkeeping service for small businesses. Pairing its intuitive software and financial products with a dedicated accounting team, Bench combines the convenience and efficiency of AI with the expertise and time-savings afforded by a professional, personalized service. Bench has raised over $100 million in funding to-date from renowned investors such as Contour Venture Partners, iNovia Capital, Bain Capital, Altos Ventures, Bank of Montreal, Sage, and Shopify. To learn more about Bench and follow our latest product updates, visit bench.co/whats-new.
For media inquiries please contact Colleen Cosgrove: colleen.cosgrove@bench.co
Colleen Cosgrove
Bench Accounting
colleen.cosgrove@bench.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
What is Bench?