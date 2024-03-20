Kyros Launches Learning Session Series for Unparalleled SUD Peer Specialist Development
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyros is thrilled to announce today the kick-off of its "Learning Session" series, an innovative initiative designed to offer unparalleled professional development and learning opportunities for Kyros Substance Use Disorder (SUD) peer service providers. This series underscores Kyros’ commitment to fostering an environment of continuous learning and growth, benefiting not only our peers but our clients as well.
Nicole Hewer MA, LPCC, LADC, a renowned figure in the field of mental health, will be the inaugural speaker for the Learning Series. Nicole oversees the Waypoint dual diagnosis program at Mental Health Systems, a Kyros community partner, and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in treating Substance Use Disorders (SUD) through the application of Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). Nicole's presentation will delve into the core aspects of DBT and its significant impact on treating SUD. She will highlight the specific client profiles that benefit most from this therapeutic approach, providing invaluable insights into the integration of DBT within Peer Recovery Services principles. This alignment offers a comprehensive framework for effective care strategies in mental health and SUD treatment, fostering a holistic approach to recovery and well-being. This session is particularly noteworthy as it features an expert guest speaker from Mental Health Systems, where our Clinical Advisory Board member, Amy Dols, LADC, LPCC spearheads operations.
Kyros Peer April Chouinard, CPRS, R/S said about the opportunity, “I had struggled for years with overwhelming emotions and impulsive behaviors that often led to issues in my relationships and work, financial struggles because of gambling addiction, heavy drinking and meth use being the most detrimental. I had tried various therapies and medications, but nothing seemed to completely help until a behavioral therapist I was working with recommended DBT. Through DBT (in concert with a spiritual 12-step program and other lifestyle changes), I learned skills to regulate my emotions, communicate effectively, and cope with stress in healthier ways. Over time, I noticed a significant improvement in my mental well-being and relationships. DBT also provided me with practical tools to navigate life's challenges with more confidence and resilience. I found the mindfulness techniques especially useful in staying present and reducing my anxiety. Honestly, the mindfulness piece improved my life overall in a lot of different indirect ways as well. Mindfulness is HUGE because it affects my perception and perception is everything.”
Moreover, Hewer will share practical applications of DBT skills, such as mindfulness, conflict resolution, and goal-setting techniques. These skills are not only pivotal in therapy but also in empowering individuals to navigate daily challenges, manage emotional responses, and foster a present-focused mindset conducive to personal growth and recovery.
Dr. Mara Glantz, DNP, FNP-C, Vice President of Kyros Clinical Operations, shared "The growing recognition of Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) highlights its crucial role as an evidence-based method for addressing mental health and substance use disorders. Through its emphasis on cultivating self-awareness, developing coping strategies, and regulating emotions, DBT becomes an integral component of a client's treatment plan. By incorporating DBT into therapy, individuals are supported on their path toward sustained recovery and enhanced resilience."
The Learning Session series is a testament to Kyros's vision of nurturing a culture of knowledge-sharing, professional development and enrichment. Kyros is excited to embark on this professional development journey, confident that it will engender a positive impact on the lives of those we serve, our dedicated peers, and the broader community.
For more information on the Kyros Learning Session series, or becoming a Kyros peer, please visit https://www.kyros.care/.
Kyros Background:
Kyros, founded in 2021, stands at the forefront of innovation in Substance Use Disorder recovery services. Rooted in a vision born from personal experience, Daniel Larson established Kyros with a singular goal: to revolutionize SUD treatment in a way that addresses past challenges and shortcomings. Our industry leading technology, combined with a deep commitment to transformative care, forms the backbone of our approach. At Kyros, we are not just providing services; we are redefining them, ensuring that effective treatment is not a privilege but a right accessible to everyone.
Media Contact:
Douglas Hill, Public Affairs Manager, Kyros
715-581-5730 or douglas.hill@kyros.care
