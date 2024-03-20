Unveiling the Versational App - The Ultimate Solution for Microsoft Teams Meeting Management

Our mission is to empower professionals across all industries to achieve successful meeting outcomes and unlock the true potential of their teamwork.” — Sanjay Rakshit, Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder, at InteliGems® Labs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Versational® App for Microsoft Teams by InteliGems® Labs, is a major innovation to Teams meetings without having to pay extra for Co-pilot or a Teams upgrade. Versational for Teams summarizes every meeting right in the Teams Channel. And it does much more to boost team productivity where you work.

Here's why Versational for Teams Just Made your Teamwork Easier

• Automatic Recaps: Generates detailed recaps of meetings, including key takeaways and action items without the added cost of Microsoft Co-pilot

• Enhanced Productivity: Eliminates the need for manual note-taking, saving time and enabling team members to focus on what matters

• Improved Collaboration: Ensures all team members are aligned by sharing meeting notes directly in the Teams channel

• Easy Task Tracking: Makes it simple to track tasks and follow-up post-meetings

• Chat with all your meetings: Ask questions, uncover insights and share what's important with generative AI.

“In today’s world, where virtual meetings are the norm, managing meeting outcomes effectively is more crucial than ever,” said Sanjay Rakshit, Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder, at InteliGems® Labs. “The Versational Teams App is our answer to this challenge. We leverage the power of AI to deliver automated recaps, improve team collaboration, and boost overall productivity. Our mission is to empower professionals across all industries to achieve successful meeting outcomes and unlock the true potential of their teamwork.”

The Versational App is now available for Microsoft Teams users and is an invaluable asset for anyone looking to streamline their meeting processes, save time and enhance team productivity.

To install the Versational App for Teams, click here.

About InteliGems Labs

Inteligems Labs® (IL) is a pioneer in private, multi-modal AI solutions that unlock competitive advantage for enterprises with compliance. IL transforms siloed data into unique insights at 30% lower computing costs.