The Consulting Concept by Medusa FZ - L.L.C. will offer free selected eLearning courses

Medusa TCC Logo COP28 Dubai - Rima Yaghi Rima Yaghi - GM/Learning & Development

Starting May, 2024 The Consulting Concept by Medusa FZ -L.L.C. will offer selected free eLearning courses.

DUBAI, UAE, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Consulting Concept by MEDUSA FZ - L.L.C. Announces Exciting Launch of selected Free Online Courses.

The Consulting Concept is thrilled to announce the launch of a series of selected free online courses starting May 2024. The eLearning courses are designed to provide individuals in the UAE with access to high-quality eLearning opportunity with easy and accessibility and friendly interface built in gamification.

"In response to the growing demand for flexible and accessible eLearning options, The Consulting Concept is proud to offer a diverse range of selected courses covering a variety of soft skills topics. Whether you are looking to upskill, reskill, or simply expand your knowledge, our selected online courses are designed to meet your needs and help you achieve your professional goals. Participants will have the opportunity to engage and participate in interactive discussions, and collaborate with peers from different backgrounds and industries. Our online courses are designed to be engaging, interactive, and practical, ensuring that participants receive a valuable learning experience that they can apply in their personal and professional lives. We are excited to launch our free selected online courses as a part of our commitment to providing accessible and high-quality training opportunities to individuals in the UAE", said Rima Yaghi, L&D Director/ GM at The Consulting Concept.

"We believe that eLearning should be accessible to all, and our online courses are designed to empower individuals to learn, grow, and succeed in their chosen fields", Rima Yaghi added.

For more information, availability, terms and conditions, please keep an eye on our linkedin page. You might drop us a message should you have any questions.

The Consulting Concept video