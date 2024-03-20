‘Celestine Prophecy for Teens’ Offers Empowering Insights About Intuition and Trusting the Universe

This vivid, powerful allegory will inspire young minds with profound lessons about discovering your purpose, sharpening your intuition and learning to trust the universe. Author Victoria Lowery hopes Polly Parker leads readers to the most mysterious truth of all — the purpose of life.

Victoria Lowery offers enlightenment and genuine master skills for teens and young adults in her new book, Polly Parker Meets Her Shadow.

TIFFIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling author and spiritual therapist Victoria Lowery turns her passion for advancing emotional intelligence toward young audiences in her new book, Polly Parker Meets Her Shadow, a story about essential inner wisdom, listening to one’s heart and allowing one’s own life purpose to unfold.

“I had a knowing as a teen about a very special book I would write someday, without any idea then what that book would be about. This is it,” Lowery explained. “If I could give a gift of enlightenment and strength to the world, Polly Parker’s story would be it.”

Written with young adults in mind, the book introduces readers to Polly Parker, who has waited 14 years to meet her shadow and learn the six secrets that are prophesied to save the world from ancient, evil bloodlines — a pursuit that cost her grandparents their lives. The six secrets have been kept hidden for millenniums by a small group of so-called Freethinkers who wish to keep the rest of the world uninformed and underprivileged. The time has come for the seers to demand fairness and a new world of unity for all. But this directly affects the Freethinkers way of life, and they will stop at nothing to stay in control.

The Higher Realm School of Exploration and Reintegration offers Polly a safe place — or so she thinks — to seek out the six secrets hidden in her shadow. It’s not long before danger finds her, and Polly and her friends must work together to outwit those who want to keep the secrets hidden. With the prophesied end of the world looming, could one more person discovering the secrets tip the scales of change?

Polly is left to question everything in a world where each thought becomes reality, and holographic games are known to be deadly. She will need her new friends to find a destiny generations in the making.

Caroline Shearer, author of Raise Your Vibration and Dead End Date: Adventures of a Lightworker, calls Lowery’s book a “Celestine Prophecy for teens,” and Susan Pohlman, author of Halfway to Each Other and A Time to Seek, said the book is “a clever tale of discovering wisdom and bravery. Readers will root for Polly as she discovers the courage to stand up for herself while finding true friendships and uncovering the six secrets.”

“At its core, this book is about finding purpose in life. It’s about listening to your heart, sharpening your intuition and trusting the universe,” Lowery added. “Polly’s story introduces the concept of the shadow self to a new generation and welcomes them into a magical world — only this magic is very real!”

About the Author

Victoria Lowery is a bestselling and award-winning author whose book, Polly Parker Meets Her Shadow, engages young readers to explore their inner space as a final frontier of human consciousness. With an avid interest in interpersonal relationships, Lowery was inspired to leave her business career, return to her first love of writing, and utilize her creative skills to advance emotional and metaphysical knowledge. She hopes Polly Parker leads readers to the most mysterious truth of all — the purpose of life. Over the years, she has been a radio host, a cable talk show host, a newspaper columnist and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Ohio. She also earned the title of Mrs. Ohio and served as a Make-A-Wish Ambassador.

For more information, please visit https://victorialowery.com/, or connect with her on Facebook (LoveVictoriaLowery), Instagram (LoveVictoriaLowery) or X (LoveVictoriaML).

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Polly-Parker-Meets-Shadow-Secrets/dp/B0CVQ983K4/

Polly Parker Meets Her Shadow

Publisher: Absolute Love Publishing

Release Date: February 20, 2024

ISBN-10: ‎979-8-9855746-4-7

Available from Amazon.com, https://absolutelovepublishing.com/product/polly-parker-meets-her-shadow/ and all major book retailers.

