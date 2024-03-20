LongeviCity: The World's First City Focused on Longevity and Wellness Launches in UAE

LongeviCity: A Visionary Urban Oasis of Longevity and Wellness

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LongeviCity, a groundbreaking megaproject, the first of its kind in the world dedicated to advancing longevity and wellness, has officially launched in the UAE, marking a significant milestone in urban development and healthcare innovation.

Under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi and the dynamic executive team comprising Dunston Pereira, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Raees Tonse, Strategic Advisor – Healthcare & Global Ambassador for Longevity and Wellness, LongeviCity emerges as a pioneer in redefining urban living with an unwavering focus on health, wellness, and longevity.

A City Where Health and Wellness Flourish

LongeviCity is more than a city; it represents a transformative vision where health and wellness are fundamental rights, not just privileges. Rooted in the principles of longevity and holistic wellness, this megaproject is designed to provide residents with an environment that nurtures their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Dr. Raees Tonse stands as a beacon of innovation and leadership in the global healthcare arena, with a track record of remarkable accomplishments and transformative initiatives that have left an indelible mark on the field of medicine. Renowned for his unwavering commitment to advancing human health and well-being, Dr. Tonse's visionary leadership has earned him recognition as a trailblazer in the pursuit of longevity and wellness on a global scale.

Featuring state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, innovative wellness amenities, and carefully curated lifestyle offerings, LongeviCity showcases the limitless possibilities of urban living when health takes center stage. From cutting-edge medical centers equipped with the latest technologies to expansive green spaces created for relaxation and rejuvenation, every facet of LongeviCity is meticulously crafted to support a vibrant and fulfilling life for its residents.

A Bold Vision for the Future

Mr. Dunston Pereira, the Chief Executive Officer of LongeviCity, expressed his vision for this transformative initiative, stating, "LongeviCity embodies a bold vision for the future of urban living. Here, health and wellness are not mere afterthoughts but guiding principles that shape every aspect of community life. We are dedicated to establishing a model for sustainable, healthy, and happy living that can inspire cities worldwide."

Empowering Communities for Longevity

Dr. Raees, Global Advocate for Longevity and Wellness and the leading force behind the Megaproject, emphasized the transformative potential of LongeviCity, affirming, "LongeviCity represents more than just a city; it is a movement towards a healthier and more vibrant future for all. By harnessing the latest advancements in healthcare, technology, and community development, LongeviCity aims to empower individuals and communities to lead longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives."

Setting a New Standard

With its innovative approach to healthcare delivery, wellness programming, and community engagement, LongeviCity sets a new benchmark for urban living. This megaproject not only promises a longer life expectancy but also a higher quality of life, where residents flourish in a supportive and nurturing environment.

This groundbreaking project will position the UAE as the global hub for longevity and wellness, solidifying its reputation as a forward-thinking leader in urban development and healthcare innovation. With LongeviCity at its helm, the UAE is poised to set a new standard for cities worldwide, where health, wellness, and longevity are not just aspirations but fundamental pillars of urban living.

Join the Movement

Driven by a profound sense of purpose and a relentless commitment to the advancement of human health, Dr. Raees continues to lead by example, inspiring others to join him in the pursuit of a healthier, happier, and more equitable world for all. His global accomplishments and leadership serve as a testament to the transformative power of visionary leadership in shaping the future of healthcare and wellness on a global scale.

As LongeviCity pioneers a path towards a healthier, happier future, it extends an invitation to individuals, organizations, and innovators worldwide to join this transformative journey. Together, we can cultivate cities that prioritize the well-being of their citizens and serve as beacons of hope for generations to come.

