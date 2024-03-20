South Florida Real Estate Market Sizzles in Early 2024: Experts Guide Homeowners to Capitalize

Hardwood Flooring Hardwood Flooring In Miami Collection Of Hardwood Flooring

Real estate developers reveal their top tips for setting up a successful home sale.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners looking to make moves (and profits) should ensure their property is in peak condition before jumping into South Florida’s enticing real estate market.

As the South Florida real estate market ramps up in early 2024, local homeowners may be tempted by the lucrative opportunities presented by a home sale. The region’s current market stands out against slower national trends with its increasingly high demand and low supply. Home values in Florida have risen by 66.3% in the past 5 years, with home sales increasing by 0.9% in January alone, according to research conducted by real estate platform Houzeo.

The desire for Floridian properties is predicted to stay steady for the foreseeable future, but homeowners are encouraged to do prep work before beginning the sale process.

“Before our clients list their home, we put together a list of minor and major updates that we suggest to get top dollar,” shares Alyssa Morgan, founder of Miami-based real estate firm the Inside Network. “Staging has the most significant impact when preparing a home to come to the market. It helps prospective buyers be able to imagine the home as their own. Staged properties typically sell for about 10 percent more than if they were not staged.”

One of the first things that experts recommend reviewing is a core foundation of the home: its floors. Not only does high quality flooring make a home look and feel more luxurious, it can also increase the value of a property. Buyers are more willing to invest in properties that feature timeless materials that can withstand the wear and tear of everyday life, and one of the most coveted choices is hardwood flooring.

This time-honored flooring material has long been valued for its high levels of durability, elegance, and versatility. According to data from the National Association of Realtors, 54% of home buyers are willing to pay more for a property with hardwood floors. Similar reports from CNN share that hardwood floors can increase a property’s value by 3-5%.

“Most buyers nowadays are expecting hardwood. They want things ‘move in ready’, and don't want to do any work. Seeing carpet could make them pass," says Chicago-based realtor Matt Laricy.

But it’s important to note that not all hardwoods are made equal. Homeowners looking to bring the most value to their properties should seek out top of the line solutions, like the award-winning Legno Bastone wide planks from South Florida-based luxury hardwood company European Flooring.

The two-time winners of the prestigious Luxe RED Award for ‘Best Flooring in the Nation’ have worked with many of the region’s top interior designers, architects, and property developers to contribute towards high value residential and commercial design projects.

Their exclusive Legno Bastone collections feature a refined selection of European woods, all specially cultivated from old growth forests, but what truly makes them stand out is their innovative treatments and finishes.

Each European Flooring plank is infused with a marine-grade core, a high tech feature that provides essential moisture-resistance in Florida’s tropical climate. The planks are further treated with the company’s signature all natural UV-cured, hard-wax oil protective finish for optimal resilience and beauty. And the cherry on top? All of these treatments are made without the use of VOCs (volatile organic compounds), making them a secure choice in every aspect.

These standout characteristics ensure that homeowners can reap the full benefits of hardwood flooring for as long as possible, keeping the planks strong, safe, and sophisticated for decades to come. European Flooring’s high quality planks are a wise investment for Floridian homeowners, whether they’re building their forever home or looking to flip their property.

“After many months of shopping around, I am so glad I found European Flooring. The Legno Bastone floor selection is second to none, and the product is amazing. Best investment in my home I ever made,” shares Palm Beach homeowner and European Flooring client Louis Romagnoli.

Once this major asset has been reviewed and upgraded, experts recommend moving on to additional aesthetic changes, such as fresh paint, a deep clean, and interior design tweaks. Starting with flooring helps to set the design tone, prevents damage to other renovations and upgrades, and tends to streamline the overall process.

With the South Florida real estate market showing no signs of slowing down, now is the time for homeowners to take advantage of this lucrative opportunity. By following the advice of experts and ensuring their property is in top condition with quality materials like European hardwood, homeowners can maximize their profits and make a successful move.