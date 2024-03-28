Heat Pumps Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Heat Pumps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Heat Pumps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The heat pumps market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $157.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Heat Pumps Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the heat pumps market size is predicted to reach $157.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the heat pumps market is due to government regulations and policies to improve energy efficiency. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest heat pumps market share. Major players in the heat pumps market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., United Technologies Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Midea Group Corporation.

Heat Pumps Market Segments

• By Product Type: Air Source, Air-to-Air, Air-to-Water, Water Source, Ground Source

• By Rated Capacity: Up to 10 kW, 10–20 kW, 20–30 kW, Above 30 kW

• By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global heat pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Heat pumps refer to an apparatus that moves heat from a cool space to a warm space, making the cool space cooler and the warm space warmer.

