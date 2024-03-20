Arugula Microgreen Market Set to Reach $402.6 Million by 2031, Finds New Report by Allied Market Research

Arugula-Microgreen Market

New report by Allied Market Research projects the arugula microgreen market to reach $402.6 million by 2031.

The global arugula microgreen market size was valued at $165.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $402.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Arugula Microgreen Market," the arugula microgreen market was valued at $165.20 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $402.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2031.

Arugula microgreens are edible plants that are harvested in the nascent growth stage. They have a quick crop cycle. They are ready to harvest in around 7 to 14 days, depending on the species and varieties of the arugula microgreen. Arugula microgreens are primarily cultivated in indoor vertical and greenhouse farming methods as they require intense care and a controlled environment. The favorable temperature for the healthy and desired growth of Arugula microgreen is 18 to 24°C and a relative humidity (RH) of 40 to 60%; therefore, protected cultivation is most commonly used.

The arugula microgreen market is poised for substantial growth, as indicated by a recent report from Allied Market Research, forecasting its value to reach $402.6 million by 2031. This significant projection underscores the increasing popularity and demand for Arugula microgreens among consumers and various industries.

Arugula microgreens, which are young seedlings of the arugula plant, have gained traction in recent years due to their unique flavor profile, nutritional benefits, and versatility in culinary applications. Their peppery taste, vibrant appearance, and nutrient-rich composition have made them a favorite among health-conscious consumers, chefs, and food enthusiasts alike.

The projected growth of the Arugula microgreen market can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, there is a growing awareness of the health benefits associated with microgreens, including their high levels of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytonutrients. As consumers increasingly prioritize health and wellness, the demand for nutrient-dense foods like arugula microgreens is expected to rise.

Furthermore, the culinary industry's emphasis on fresh, locally sourced ingredients has fueled the demand for microgreens, including arugula, as chefs seek to incorporate these flavorful and nutritious greens into their dishes. Additionally, the convenience and ease of growing arugula microgreens make them an attractive option for urban gardening enthusiasts, home cooks, and foodservice establishments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to the market's growth by driving interest in home gardening and healthy eating habits. As individuals spent more time at home during lockdowns and sought ways to enhance their diets with nutritious foods, the demand for microgreens surged. This trend is expected to continue in the post-pandemic era, further boosting the market for arugula microgreens.

The report by Allied Market Research provides insights into the key trends, drivers, and challenges shaping the arugula microgreen market. It analyzes market dynamics, growth opportunities, and competitive landscapes to help stakeholders make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

In conclusion, the projected growth of the arugula microgreen market reflects the increasing consumer demand for healthy, flavorful, and sustainable food options. As the market continues to expand, stakeholders across the agricultural, culinary, and foodservice sectors are well-positioned to leverage this growing trend and drive innovation in the production, distribution, and consumption of arugula microgreens.

