Procolored Gears Up for FESPA 2024 Amsterdam with Exciting Product Showcases and Promotions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Procolored is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming FESPA Global Print Expo 2024, taking place from March 19th to 22nd at the Amsterdam RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre. As a leader in digital and textile printing technology, Procolored is ready to impress attendees with a display of their cutting-edge products and an exclusive March Big Sale promotion.
Event Details:
- Dates: March 19th-22nd
- Location: Amsterdam RAI, Europaplein 24, 1078 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Booth: 10-C40
- Registration: Complete the form or scan the provided QR code for free entry with Code: VIPEW65
About FESPA:
FESPA, the Federation of European Screen Printers Associations, has evolved from a group focused on screen-printing to a global organization representing the digital, screen, and textile printing sectors. The FESPA Global Print Expo stands as Europe's premier exhibition for these industries, boasting significant attendee engagement and decision-maker participation in its previous editions.
Procolored at FESPA 2024:
Procolored invites expo visitors to experience firsthand the quality and innovation behind their latest product lineup, including the A3+ DTF Pro, A3 DTF L1800, the new A4 DTF L805 Roller Version, A3 UV DTF mini, the new A4 UV printer, and the versatile mini Panda Powder Shaking Machine alongside the Procolored Handheld Heat Press.
Featured Products:
- A3+ DTF Pro and A3 DTF L1800: Best-sellers known for their speed, efficiency, and the patented siphon white ink circulation system, reducing nozzle clogging and enhancing performance.
- New A4 DTF L805 Roller Version: An entry-level printer offering flexibility with film roll usage, optimized for beginners.
- A3 UV DTF Mini and New A4 UV Printer: Innovations in UV printing, combining speed, precision, and ease of use, suitable for small studios.
- Mini Panda Powder Shaking Machine and Procolored Handheld Heat Press: Compact, efficient solutions for post-printing processes, designed for small to medium-sized businesses.
March Big Sale:
In celebration of their innovative ink system, Procolored announces up to $600 off the DTF Pro printers during the expo. This promotion underscores Procolored's commitment to making advanced printing technology accessible to all levels of businesses.
Registration Assistance:
Attendees are advised to register online using the Free Entry Code VIPEW65 to ensure a charge-free expo experience. A confirmation email with a QR code will be provided for expo entry. Visit Event Page.
Contact and Meet Procolored:
For more information about FESPA 2024 or to schedule a meeting with the Procolored team, visitors are encouraged to fill out the contact form. Procolored looks forward to engaging with attendees, gathering feedback, and discussing the future of printing technology.
About Procolored:
Specializing in digital and textile printing solutions, Procolored is dedicated to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Through continuous improvement and a keen focus on the evolving needs of the printing industry, Procolored aims to empower businesses and individuals with superior printing capabilities.
Join Procolored at FESPA 2024 to discover the latest in printing technology and take advantage of exclusive offers and insights into the future of printing.
Sophia
Sophia
