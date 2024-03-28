Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024

The oncology molecular diagnostics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.” — The Business Research Company

The oncology molecular diagnostics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The increase in the oncology molecular diagnostics market is attributed to the rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe. The North America region is projected to dominate the oncology molecular diagnostics market share. Key players in the oncology molecular diagnostics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Danaher Corporation.

The increase in the oncology molecular diagnostics market is attributed to the rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe. The North America region is projected to dominate the oncology molecular diagnostics market share. Key players in the oncology molecular diagnostics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Danaher Corporation.

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Segments

•By Product: Instruments, Reagents, Other Products

•By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), In-situ Hybridization (ISH), Isothermic Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INNAT), Chips & Microarrays, Sequencing, Mass Spectroscopy, Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), Other Technologies

•By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global oncology molecular diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The oncology molecular diagnostics refers to a procedure for diagnosing cancers and related services. Molecular diagnostics are tests that diagnose genetic information, proteins, or related molecules and provide health or disease information.

