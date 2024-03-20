2024 Update: Top 10 Flutter App Development Companies in India
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flutter is the talk of the town due to its ability to develop high-quality cross-platform mobile apps swiftly and efficiently, boasting impressive performance and visually appealing interfaces. It can create cross-platform mobile apps of superior quality, all for a fair price. Flutter is the answer if you wish to bring your product to market more quickly.
Choosing the right Flutter app development company is crucial, since it shall be able to provide efficient and personalized web and app development solutions as per to project specifications, all within the predetermined development budget and time bounds. The process of finding the best Flutter development company in India may be rather challenging, therefore we have compiled a list of the top 10 companies based on client testimonials, years of experience, and proficiency. But first, let us understand the aspects you should consider before choosing the best flutter app development company in India.
Factors To Consider Before Choosing The Best Flutter App Development Company
Company Experience
Work Portfolio
Client Feedback
Team Strength
Communication
Costing
Support and Maintenance
Technology Stack
Top 10 Flutter App Development Companies In India - 2024
IConflux
IConflux is one of the leading flutter app development companies in India, with 14+ years of experience and a pool of developers who are highly skilled in flutter mobile app development. The company has 70+ dedicated flutter developers to provide robust cross-platform flutter app development services. With a remarkable 4.8 Google rating, IConflux has earned the trust and satisfaction of numerous clients.
IConflux innovatively introduces the concept of a Flutter builder, providing ready-to-use themes to streamline and expedite the mobile application development process, showcasing their commitment to enhancing efficiency and delivering exceptional value to their clients.
Hourly Rate: $20 Per Hour
Google Ratings: 4.8
Tech Mahindra
The organization focuses on helping customers in their efforts to undergo digital transformation by assisting them in converting their services into digital formats. They are highly skilled at designing, creating, and developing digital goods and services from the ground up. Their skills also include developing Internet of Things (IoT) systems that provide insightful data, monitoring features, cognitive and predictive analytics, and increased operational effectiveness.
Hourly Rate: $100-$200 Per Hour
Google Ratings: 4.0
HCL Tech
Indian software development giant HCL Tech is among the most well-known IT companies. With a quicker time to market, it applies an organized strategy to comprehend the business goals of the client and turns them into reality.
Using Flutter and other cross-platform technologies, HCL Technologies' app developers skillfully create mobile applications that provide a great user experience on a variety of platforms and gadgets.
Hourly Rate: $25-$49 Per Hour
Google Ratings: 4.1
Datamatics
A reputable global company, Datamatics specializes in technology, digital solutions, and business process management, or BPM. Providing smart solutions to data-driven enterprises so they may increase efficiency and improve customer experiences is their main goal. With an all-digital approach, Datamatics provides a wide range of services including Big Data & Analytics, Business Process Management, Information Technology Services, and Engineering Services, all of which are seamlessly linked with the state-of-the-art capabilities of Artificial Intelligence.
Hourly Rate: $50-$99 Per Hour
Google Ratings: 3.9
Infosys
Infosys Limited is a well-known global company based in India that provides a range of services including outsourcing, information technology, and business consulting. It is the only Indian IT company smaller than TCS, making it the second largest. The organization has a vast global network that includes 123 development centers devoted to its activities in addition to 82 sales and marketing offices.
Hourly Rate: $100-$200 Per Hour
Google Ratings: 4.7
SunTec
Digital marketing, ePublishing, mobile, internet, and data solutions are all fully catered to by SunTec, a multi-process IT outsourcing company. SunTec has made a name for itself by giving its clients measurable business results and solid values. It has also attained quality management system accreditation.
Hourly Rate: $20-$35 Per Hour
Google Ratings: 3.5
Kellton
Software is produced by the Indian business Kellton Tech Solutions. Its development centers are located in Hyderabad, Gurgaon, and Virginia. Founded in 1993, it currently employs over 850 highly skilled professionals with extensive knowledge of ERP, managed IT services, IT strategy, and custom software development. Kellton can assist you in using technology as an effective instrument to support the development and advancement of your clientele.
Hourly Rate: $25-$49 Per Hour
Google Ratings: 4.0
NeoSOFT Pvt. Ltd.
NeoSOFT is a worldwide provider of IT consulting and software solutions, certified ISO 9001:2008. The company employs more than 2500 full-time software consultants in 7 delivery centers. NeoSOFT was founded in 1996 and has offices around the USA, UK, Dubai, Italy, Germany, Japan, and Australia in addition to its headquarters in Mumbai, India. We serve more than 1500 clients in more than 50 countries thanks to our dedication to quality and more than 24 years of experience, with an 85% client retention rate.
Hourly Rate: $25-$49 Per Hour
Google Ratings: 3.8
Persistent Systems
Global technology provider Persistent Systems offers technology services and software development to a range of industry sectors. The company's specialty is using cutting-edge technology to promote operational excellence and corporate growth, including cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. The company's knowledgeable engineers and developers work closely with customers to comprehend their particular needs and provide specialized solutions.
Hourly Rate: $100-$149 Per Hour
Google Ratings: 4.6
Globant
Globant is a digitally native company committed to helping businesses on their path of regeneration so they can create new directions and realize their full potential. It functions as the point of major scale convergence between engineering, design, and innovation. Globant, which employs more than 25,924 highly qualified individuals worldwide, works in 21 countries and provides its knowledge to prestigious customers.
Hourly Rate: $29-$50 Per Hour
Google Ratings: 4.5
Sanket Thakkar
