Launch of Veeroll: an AI video storytelling online platform

"These videos could be used for crafting stories, content marketing or even for training programs"
— JC Bougle
— JC Bougle
SINGAPORE, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iLathys, a Singapore-based venture builder, announces the official launch of Veeroll, an AI platform for video storytelling.

iLathys has been developing video services and technologies for more than 10 years. Its services include for instance fewStones, a leading corporate video production agency in Singapore. Its technology platforms include StoryboardHero, an AI storyboard generator.

iLathys’ latest platform goes beyond creating storyboards and enables anyone, whether a business or an individual, to tell stories through videos by leveraging the power of AI.

Unlike similar platforms, which use mostly stock images or stock footage to generate AI videos, Veeroll allows users to generate all images using AI, in a wide range of styles.

“The range of styles we propose in Veeroll is perfectly suited for storytelling through series of short videos”, says JC Bouglé, one of the founders. “These videos could be used for crafting stories, content marketing or even for training programs”, he added.

After a soft launch a few weeks ago to a waitlist of beta users, Veeroll is now officially opening its doors.

For more information, visit the Veeroll website.

