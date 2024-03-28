Gene Editing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Gene Editing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $17.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Gene Editing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the gene editing market size is predicted to reach $17.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%.

The growth in the gene editing market is due to the rising prevalence of genetic disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest gene editing market share. Major players in the gene editing market include AstraZeneca PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Agilent Technologies Inc., Lonza Group AG.

Gene Editing Market Segments

1. By Technology: CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN

2. By Application: Animal Genetic Engineering, Plant Genetic Engineering, Cell Line Engineering

3. By End Users: Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, Contract Research Organization

4. By Geography: The global gene editing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gene editing is a technology that allows genetic material to change genetic code at a particular location in a genome. It involves cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering, and plant genetic engineering.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Gene Editing Market Characteristics

3. Gene Editing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Gene Editing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Gene Editing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Gene Editing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Gene Editing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

