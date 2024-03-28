Explosives Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Explosives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The explosives market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $48.62 billion in 2023 to $53.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Explosives Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the explosives market size is predicted to reach $67.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

The growth in the explosives market is due to the surge in government spending on the defense sector in various countries, including the USA, China, India, Russia, the UK, and France,. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest explosives market share. Major players in the explosives market include Orica Limited, AECI Limited, Incitec Pivot Ltd., Hanwha Corporation, ENAEX S.A., Austin Powder Company, Omnia Group.

Explosives Market Segments

• By Type: C4, HMX, PETN, RDX, Dynamite, ANFO, Other Types

• By Application: Military, Mining, Quarrying, Construction, Other Applications

• By Pyrotechnics Application: Display, Consumer, Proximate: Other Pyrotechnics Applications

• By Geography: The global explosives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Explosives refer to materials, mixtures, and chemical compounds that are capable of exploding. High explosives (used in defense and military applications) and low explosives (used in civilian applications) are the two major types of explosives.

