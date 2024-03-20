Reveald Epiphany Intelligence Platform Now Available for Purchase on the CrowdStrike Marketplace
The CrowdStrike Marketplace offers customers a streamlined way to discover, try and buy security offerings that reduce risk and eliminate complexityNEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reveald today announced that the Epiphany Intelligence Platform is now available for purchase in the CrowdStrike Marketplace, a one-stop destination for the world-class ecosystem of CrowdStrike-compatible security products. Customers can now easily discover, buy, and integrate Reveald’s Epiphany Intelligence platform with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform to help them identify and understand the risks that can cause a material impact.
Reveald’s Epiphany Intelligence platform creates a “digital twin” of an organization’s environment allowing security teams to find and autonomously hunt for avenues that could be leveraged by adversaries to compromise critical assets. Through this integration with CrowdStrike, customers can ingest rich exposure and vulnerability insights from the industry-leading Falcon platform and third-party sources and use Reveald’s AI attack mapping technology to:
● Uncover high risk attack paths that can could connect an initial exposure to a damaging breach
● Properly prioritize remediation efforts that reduce material risk
● Identify rogue systems that may not have security and management controls in place
“Our collaboration with CrowdStrike is more than just a partnership, it is a testament to our shared vision of making advanced, predictive cybersecurity accessible to all organizations,” said Brett Kelsey, COO of Reveald. “The Epiphany Intelligence Platform's availability on the CrowdStrike Marketplace signifies a leap forward in our commitment to empowering businesses with the innovative tools they need to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape and stay ahead of threats.
The Epiphany Intelligence Platform integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform is available for purchase today at the CrowdStrike Marketplace: https://marketplace.crowdstrike.com/listings/reveald-epiphany-intelligence-platform.
About Reveald
Reveald is at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry, guiding organizations from a reactive to a predictive stance against cyber threats. Our AI-enhanced Epiphany Intelligence Platform enables security teams to transcend traditional reactive processes, embracing continuous threat exposure management with the expertise to guide them at every step. Known for our innovative approach and client-first mindset, we are committed to mitigating risks and enhancing operational efficiency for our clients.
For further information about Reveald and the Epiphany Intelligence Platform, please visit www.Reveald.com.
Sabrena Gartland
Frogman Media Group
+1 310-427-7706
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube