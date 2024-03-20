Churches Concerned Over Balancing Security and Ministry Focus in Operations
Houses of Worship express concern over the responsibility to protect congregants, while serving the community.FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Churches across the country are facing a difficult challenge as they strive to maintain a safe and welcoming environment for their congregations while also staying true to their mission of ministry. With recent events highlighting the need for increased security measures, many churches are struggling to find the right balance between safety and maintaining a focus on their religious duties.
In light of this issue, a group of church leaders and security experts are coming together for a panel discussion at the annual Church Security Essentials Conference held at Grace Covenant Church, in Austin, Texas. April 26-28th, the Church Security Essentials Conference is a national conference, held in yearly by the non-profit ministry, The Church Safety Guys (Churchsafetyguys.com). The Church Safety Guys, a leading organization dedicated to promoting safety and security in places of worship, is proud to announce the upcoming Church Security Essentials Conference. The conference aims to equip church leaders and security personnel with the necessary tools and knowledge to create safe worship spaces with a ministry first focus.
The Church Safety Guys ministry began when it's founder, Dr. James McGarvey, felt and saw a growing disconnect between church security practices and the focus and impact of church within the community. "Churches should be focused on impacting their communities in a positive way, and not worrying about security, but certainly not worrying about their security team being a detriment to their mission. Church security or safety teams need to be ministry focused, to support all of the various operations of the church. When a church safety team looses it's ministry first focus it can impact the success a church has in the community" said, Dr. McGarvey. "The best way for a church to be successful with a safety or security team is to place a priority on being ministry focused and discipling and supporting those that are serving, while creating a solid culture within the church. Our goal is to help churches and houses of worship all over North America see the importance of investing time into safety and security, while creating a cohesive ministering team that can make the entire church successful in the community." Dr. James McGarvey has had over 35 years experience in various roles of public safety, but balances that with knowledge, experience and various roles in church leadership.
The panel will also address the financial aspect of implementing security measures, acknowledging that it can be a burden for smaller churches. However, they will emphasize the importance of prioritizing the safety of their members and encourage churches to seek out resources and support from their communities. As churches continue to navigate this issue, it is clear that finding the right balance between security and ministry focus is crucial. The panel discussion at the Church Security Essentials Conference, as well as the weekend of training opportunites will serve as a valuable platform for church leaders to come together and reivew best practices and strategies for addressing this challenge. With a united effort, churches can create a safe and welcoming environment for their members while staying true to their mission of ministry.
The Church Security Essentials Conference is open to all church leaders, security personnel, and anyone interested in learning about church safety. Tickets can be purchased at: www.ChurchSafetyConference.com. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from experts and take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of your place of worship. For more information, visit www.churchsafetyguys.com or www.churchsafetyconference.com, or follow them on social media for updates and announcements.
