AGEP India Signs Technology Transfer Agreement with Solace Co. Ltd. for Wastewater Aeration Technology

Kuh-Kai Aerator AGEP India

AGEP India partners with Solace for Kuh-Kai aerators, offering unmatched energy efficiency in wastewater treatment across South Asia.

MUMBAI, INDIA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to enhance sustainable water management across South Asia, AGEP India is proud to announce its new partnership with Japan's renowned Solace Co. Ltd. This Distribution and Technology Transfer agreement introduces the innovative Kuh-Kai aerators to the region, showcasing a shared commitment to advancing environmental stewardship.

As the exclusive distributor and technology holder for Solace's patented Kuh-Kai aerators in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Maldives, AGEP India is set to transform the wastewater treatment industry. The collaboration underscores the importance of integrating eco-friendly solutions to address the critical challenges of wastewater management.

The Kuh-Kai aerator stands out for its unparalleled energy efficiency, setting a new benchmark in the field of wastewater aeration. Compared to conventional diffuser systems, the Kuh-Kai technology significantly reduces energy consumption while enhancing oxygen transfer efficiency. This breakthrough not only meets stringent regulatory standards for clean water but also aligns with global initiatives for energy conservation and environmental protection.

Heramb Trifaley, Managing Director of AGEP India, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with Solace Co. Ltd. brings a game-changing technology to South Asia's water treatment landscape. The Kuh-Kai aerators' unmatched energy-saving potential represents a leap forward in our quest for sustainable environmental solutions. We are excited to lead the way in adopting and promoting these advanced systems across our region."

Echoing this sentiment, Hiroyasu Masuda, President of Solace Co. Ltd., shared, "Joining forces with AGEP India is a milestone in our journey to promote global water sustainability. The unique efficiency of our Kuh-Kai aerators not only advances the cause of clean water but also exemplifies our commitment to reducing the environmental footprint of wastewater treatment processes. We look forward to making a significant impact together."

This partnership marks a significant advancement in wastewater treatment technology for South Asia. By leveraging AGEP India's extensive network and expertise in conjunction with Solace's innovative aerators, this initiative promises to redefine wastewater management practices, offering efficient, eco-friendly alternatives that pave the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future.

For additional information about AGEP India and Solace Co. Ltd., please visit www.agepindia.com and www.solace.co.jp.

Contact Information:

Heramb Trifaley

Managing Director, AGEP India

info@agep-international.com

Hiroyasu Masuda

President, Solace Co. Ltd.

info@solace.co.jp

About AGEP India Private Limited

AGEP India stands at the forefront of environmental protection solutions in South Asia, with a focus on water and wastewater treatment technologies. Committed to innovation and excellence, AGEP India is dedicated to addressing today's environmental challenges for a cleaner tomorrow.

About Solace Co. Ltd.

Solace Co. Ltd. is a leader in the development of water purification technologies, committed to enhancing global water sustainability. With a reputation for innovation and quality, Solace is dedicated to improving water management practices around the world.