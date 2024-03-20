OTB Products Announces Exclusive Partnership with Body Armour to Distribute Australian Made Hydration Range
This agreement designates OTB Products as the sole distributor of Body Armour products for the mining, construction, defence, aviation, and PPE industries.
OTB Products' 20+ years expertise in the Industrial Safety PPE industry and strong relationships within these sectors will be instrumental in bringing Body Armour to those who need it most.”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OTB Products, a leading distributor of Industrial Safety and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in Australia, today announced an exclusive partnership with Body Armour, a renowned producer of Australian made high-performance hydration products, to distribute their product line throughout Australia. This agreement designates OTB Products as the sole distributor of Body Armour products for the mining, construction, defence, aviation, and PPE industries.
“We are thrilled to partner with Body Armour to bring their innovative hydration solutions to our valued customers in Australia,” said Aaron McDonald, General Manager at OTB Products. “Body Armour's commitment to quality and performance aligns perfectly with our mission of providing best-in-class products to those who depend on them most.”
Body Armour beverages are Australian made and owned, and specifically formulated to meet the demanding needs of industrial workers, miners, construction workers, military personnel, and other professionals working in harsh environments. Their scientifically proven formula replenishes electrolytes and fluids lost through sweat, ensuring peak performance and hydration throughout the day.
“We are excited to partner with OTB Products to expand the reach of Body Armour products in Australia,” said Toni McQuinn, Director at Body Armour. “OTB Products' 20+ years expertise in the Industrial Safety PPE industry and strong relationships within these sectors will be instrumental in bringing Body Armour to those who need it most.”
About OTB Products
OTB Products is an Australian Owned and Operated leading distributor of Industrial Safety and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), as well as work and leisure products in Australia. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional service to its customers across various industries.
About Body Armour
Body Armour is an Australian Owned and Operated manufacturer of premium hydration products designed for optimal performance. Their beverages are scientifically formulated to meet the needs of athletes and individuals with active lifestyles.
