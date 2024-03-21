Industry Leaders Highlight Need for Supply Chain Integration to Meet Consumer Demand for Regenerative Products
Natural Products Expo West panel outlines strategies for brands and retailers
It’s imperative for brands to adopt regenerative and ethical practices throughout their supply chains”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst growing consumer demand for environmentally conscious products, certified regenerative ingredients are emerging as a competitive edge for food companies. At Natural Products Expo West on March 14, 2024, an expert panel moderated by Regenified, a leading practice and outcome-based land verification and product certification program, underscored the urgent need for supply chains to transition towards regenerative practices. Industry leaders, including executive chairman Matt O'Hayer of Vital Farms, co-founder Andrew Vrbas of Pacha soap Co., vice president of business development Scott Collier of Whole Foods Market, and farmer and founder Tom McGrath of Family Farmstead Dairy, shared actionable strategies for farms, ranches, and brands looking to integrate regenerative principles into their operations.
The session delved into essential steps to transition supply chains from conventional to regenerative practices. Timely topics addressed by the panelists included strategies for integration, overcoming challenges and barriers, the role of certification and scalability, and success stories from leading farms, ranches, and CPG brands in the natural products marketplace.
The panel discussed the pivotal role consumers play in demanding more regenerative products and ingredients. Data from Nielsen(1) suggests that 54% of consumers are interested in trying regenerative and sustainably grown products. A 2022 study(2) of 1062 US adults from the GreenPrint Business of Sustainability Index revealed that while 78% don’t know how to identify environmentally friendly companies, 66% would pay a premium for sustainable products, and 68% look for labels or third-party certifications to confirm a product’s credentials (rising to 78% for Gen Z and Millennials).
Matt O'Hayer discussed Vital Farms' commitment to regenerative agriculture, explaining how the pioneer of pasture-raised eggs is raising the bar once again to embrace regenerative practices. Andrew Vrbas emphasized Pacha Soap Co.'s philosophy of doing good in the world, stating, "Our brand's thesis has always been rooted in the desire to make a positive impact, with ingredient integrity at its core."
Tom McGrath shared his personal experience of transitioning Family Farmstead Dairy towards regenerative farming, emphasizing the importance of producing high-quality products while prioritizing environmental and community considerations. "We chose Regenified for verification because they were the most driven by soil and results," McGrath emphasized.
Scott Collier provided insights into Whole Foods Market's commitment to regenerative agriculture and the role of retailers in sourcing and promoting regenerative products. "Whole Foods Market leverages 3rd party certification to help us in educating consumers as well as authenticating product integrity with respect to regenerative claims," Collier stated.
The panelists also addressed audience questions, further emphasizing the collaborative effort required to create a regenerative supply chain. "All of us - brands, retailers, consumers - have to invest and commit in this movement when it adds value to everyone across the supply chain," remarked Kristine Root, Regenified’s chief marketing officer. "It also has to work economically for all," added Matt O'Hayer.
Regenified, founded in 2021, offers 3rd party verification services in both agriculture and forestry aimed at fostering environmental stewardship and economic viability across diverse landscapes. Its proprietary 6-3-4™ Verification Standard provides a comprehensive framework for entire systems to make informed decisions regarding land management. Designed to drive entire supply chains towards regenerative production, Regenified’s Verification Standard ensures positive environmental impacts while supporting economic returns for landowners and producers.
Consumers can identify Certified Regenified™ products by its seal. Brands such as Maker’s Mark, Vital Farms, Mendocino Wine Company, Pacha, and King Arthur Baking are among the national CPG brands awarded Certified Regenified™ status for their company’s and farms’ commitment to environmental stewardship and product integrity. King Arthur’s Regeneratively Grown Climate Blend Whole Wheat Flour was selected as a NEXTY finalist at the show.
"It’s imperative for brands to adopt regenerative and ethical practices throughout their supply chains," said Salar Shemirani, chief executive officer at Regenified. “The insights shared during this panel promise to shape the trajectory of the natural products industry.”
About Regenified:
Regenified is a practice and outcome-based land verification and product certification program that champions regenerative agriculture. Founded by a team of regenerative farming pioneers, experts, and innovators, Regenified promotes practices that enhance biodiversity, soil health, water quality, and nutrient richness while aligning with nature. Regenified verifies and certifies farms, ranches, and products that restore ecosystems and regenerate soil, ensuring a legacy for future generations. Committed to cultivating a regenerative world, Regenified guides farms and brands toward practices that rejuvenate the Earth, support thriving ecosystems, and transform agriculture into a healing force for our planet. Farmers and buyers interested in learning more should visit www.regenified.com
