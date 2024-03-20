The Journey to Hangtown Haven is a moving and authentic portrayal of a man’s mission to bring compassion to the homeless
The book appeals to a diverse audience, including advocates and activists dedicated to social issues, homelessness, and community-driven initiatives.
…why we send young men and women off to foreign countries to fight our wars and then let veterans return to a life of homelessness and addiction?"
— excerpt from the book
The author, Arthur A. Edwards, was a naval officer and veteran of the Korean conflict who grew up in Northern California during the Depression and World War II. He studied warfare at the University of California, Berkeley, and has a library full of history books.
He is descended from a long line of veterans; two of his great-grandfathers served in the Union Army during the Civil War: a grandfather who tried to enlist in the Spanish-American War and a father who served in the Navy twice, once just as World War I ended and again in World War II.
Arthur graduated in mechanical engineering from Cal Berkeley, and he worked in the aerospace industry, building weather and communication satellites. Every time he brings home another book on WW II, his wife asks, “Is there anything you don’t know about the war?”
Visit Arthur A. Edwards’ website at https://arthuredwardsbooks.com/.
“The Journey to Hangtown Haven” by Arthur Edwards presents how a group of committed volunteers led by a retired aerospace engineer built a homeless shelter in a gold rush community and how the power and financial elite closed it down. Was it because Hangtown Haven was an unexpected success?
How does one build a successful homeless shelter that is legal, practical, and economical at no cost to the taxpayer? A group of homeless volunteers led by a retired aerospace engineer, along with non-profit corporations and concerned churches, jumped into the fray and did just that. Not, however, without making mistakes and ruffling feathers along the way. No one could have predicted how controversial it would be to provide shelter to our neighbors who had no place to live. “We are going to build a modern dog shelter with $7 million, but don’t bother asking the county or the city for one penny to help our homeless citizens.”
So, the real question is, “How do you build a homeless shelter that works and is acceptable to the entire community with donations only?” This book tells the story of one Sierra community’s effort to answer this question and how its success proved that it could be done; however, its success also turned the city’s power establishment against it.
When it was obvious that the shelter was a success and homeless people were thriving, the city’s power structure got together and closed it down, throwing forty homeless men and women out of their shelter in the middle of winter with no place to live.
But the genie is out of the bottle now, and the occupants of this small gold mining town know how to do it the next time. They are prepared to try again until they are successful, even though all of the business, political, and power interests are determined to stop it. This story tells how it was done, how it can be done, and how to avoid serious mistakes along the way.
Purchase “The Journey to Hangtown Haven” by Arthur Edwards via these links:
- ARP Website: https://authorreputationpress.com/bookstore/the-journey-to-hangtown-haven/
- Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Journey-Hangtown-Haven-Arthur-Edwards/dp/B0CY7SLS7R/ref=sr_1_1?crid=32BHKLBQAOR5H&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.dXg_ElTjBC2pp0yKJ0uubw.OkKgMD09-cmvdFMXP32ebSFFr3yUKyIvnG3poHPOK7o&dib_tag=se&keywords=9798893569131&qid=1710869487&sprefix=%2Caps%2C719&sr=8-1
- Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-journey-to-hangtown-haven-arthur-edwards/1124049052?ean=9798893569131
Author Spotlight Interview with Arthur A. Edwards