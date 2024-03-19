Submit Release
CCJ Makes History with Sign Language Interpreter in Judgment Delivery

  • Sign Language Interpretation at CCJ

For the first time, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will integrate a sign language interpreter into its judgment delivery process in the Maurice Arjoon v The New Building Society Ltd. and Others matter on Tuesday, 19th March 2024 at 2:00 p.m. (AST). The live stream link may be accessed here.

The mission of the Caribbean Court of Justice is to provide accessible, fair, and efficient justice to the people and states of the Caribbean Community. Access to justice is a fundamental principle of the rule of law. In the context of persons with disabilities, access to justice requires that judiciaries, inclusive of judicial officers and court staff, take all necessary steps to provide fair, transparent, inclusive, effective, non-discriminatory, and accountable services for court users and employees alike.

It is against this backdrop that, in 2022, the CCJ President, the Hon. Mr Justice Adrian Saunders, established the CCJ Committee for Improving Access to Justice for Persons with Disabilities to develop policies and guidelines to create an accessible and inclusive court.

The Committee, led by the Hon. Mme Justice Maureen Rajnauth-Lee, has spearheaded this new initiative. This initiative is part of a broader commitment and the Court’s continued efforts to enhance its accessibility and inclusivity.

The CCJ remains dedicated in its resolve to foster an accessible and inclusive court and workplace.

