Modern Fashion Canada expands with New Office Location in Toronto, Ontario
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Fashion Canada Inc. is excited to announce the opening of their new office location at 3000 Danforth Ave, Toronto, conveniently located in the heart of East York. This expansion comes as a result of the company's continued growth and success in the fashion industry.
The new office boasts a modern and spacious design, providing a comfortable and productive work environment for employees. With an abundance of free parking and its close proximity to Victoria Park Ave & Danforth Ave, the new location offers easy accessibility for both employees and clients. This strategic move will allow Modern Fashion Canada Inc. to better serve their customers and continue to thrive in the competitive fashion market.
"We are thrilled to open our new office in Concord," says Bari Shahidul, CEO of Modern Fashion Canada. "This expansion is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, and we are excited to have a new space that reflects our company's values and vision. We are confident that this move will enhance our operations and allow us to better serve our clients."
The new office location will house the company's administrative and operation teams, as well as a showroom for clients to view the latest collections. Modern Fashion Canada Inc. is committed to providing high-quality and innovative textile/garment designs, and this new office will further support their mission to be a leader in the industry.
For more information about Modern Fashion Canada Inc. and their new office location, please visit their website at https://modernafashioncanada.ca or contact at info@modernafashioncanada.ca
Full address of the office:
3000 Danforth Ave, Room 15, Unit 5
Toronto, ON M4C 1M7
Bari Mohammad Shahidul
Moderna Fashion Canada Inc
info@modernafashioncanada.ca
