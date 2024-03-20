Perception Records Welcomes Matisyahu: Announces New Single "Ascent"
Perception Records proudly announces the signing of internationally renowned artist Matisyahu and the forthcoming release of his latest single, "Ascent."
We are thrilled to welcome Matisyahu to the Perception Records family.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perception Records proudly announces the signing of internationally renowned artist Matisyahu and the forthcoming release of his latest single, "Ascent." Scheduled for release on March 29th, 2024, "Ascent" promises to be a powerful addition to Matisyahu's distinguished body of work. “Ascent” is a follow up to Matisyahu’s latest EP, “Hold The Fire”, which was released in early February.
With "Ascent," Matisyahu delivers a poignant social commentary on the ongoing struggle against anti-semitism, weaving together themes of resilience, hope, and the enduring strength of the Jewish people. The song serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of a community that has faced persecution throughout history, yet continues to shine as a beacon of light and love in the world.
Produced by Michael Goldwasser of Easy Star Records, "Ascent" showcases Matisyahu's signature blend of reggae, hip-hop, and spirituality. Goldwasser is best-known for his band Easy Star All-Stars' Dub Side of the Moon, Radiodread, and Ziggy Stardub, and for his work with artists such as Jason Mraz, Kelly Clarkson, and Janelle Monae. When reflecting on the power and meaning behind this track, Goldwasser said "'Ascent' is a very meaningful song for me. Matisyahu really captures what I, and many other Jewish people, are feeling and puts it into words - we've been here a long, long time and we're not going anywhere.”
Matisyahu's signing with Perception Records comes at a pivotal moment in his career, following the cancellation of several tour dates as a result of protests, and other unexplainable decisions from venues or promoters. Despite these challenges, Matisyahu remains unwavering in his commitment to his artistry and his message of unity, resilience, and peace. His Hold The Fire Tour concludes its 34-date run this week with shows in Washington, DC, Richmond, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn, where it wraps on Saturday, March 23rd.
In recent appearances on CNN and other media outlets, Matisyahu has continued to capture the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide, using his platform to advocate for social justice and tolerance, and to advocate for the return of the over 100 hostages still being held captive by the terrorist organization Hamas.
Alongside the release of "Ascent," Matisyahu will be accepting an award in Tel Aviv on March 31st, 2024 from the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism - who are honoring four influential individuals for their efforts to advocate for Israel since the beginning of the war - further solidifying his status as a global ambassador for peace and understanding.
"We are thrilled to welcome Matisyahu to the Perception Records family," says CEO Jake Leventhal. "In a time of rising anti-semitism and hatred across America, and the world, Matisyahu has been a beacon of light, bravery and hopefulness for peace, and unity for people of all backgrounds."
"Ascent" will be available on all major streaming platforms on March 29th, 2024. For more information on Matisyahu and his upcoming releases, visit his official website at www.matisyahuworld.com and follow on all social platforms @matisyahu.
About Matisyahu:
Like only the most gifted storytellers, Matisyahu spins the rare kind of stories that simultaneously enlighten, enthrall, and expand the audience’s sense of possibility. For two decades, Matisyahu has kept his creative spirit aflame by evolving his sound, melding genres, and testing the limits of the musical traditions that have inspired him. A special kind of fire spurred the creation of his new EP, Hold The Fire. Known for his skill in blending a shapeshifting collision of reggae, hip-hop, alt rock and boldly inventive pop – all while paying homage to his spirituality and roots in Judaism – Matisyahu’s live shows consistently provide audiences with a dynamic and energetic performance full of life and illumination. With 20 years under his belt, he’s teamed up with the best improvisational musicians and artists for jam sessions and collaborations, and his long and winding career consists of seven studio albums including the chart-topping Light (2009), Youth (2006), and Spark Seeker (2012), as well as Akeda (2014), Undercurrent (2017), and Matisyahu (2022), and various live albums including his 2005 Gold-certified breakthrough Live At Stubb’s. Last summer, the New York-raised and based multi-talent released Live In Brooklyn, recorded at the iconic Brooklyn Bowl New York during his annual Festival of Light. Exemplifying his transcendent live show, Live In Brooklyn features renditions of fan-favorites and global hits including the Gold-certified “One Day” – whose original version has been streamed over 150 million times on Spotify alone – and the genre-bending, Billboard Hot 100-charting and alt-radio topping breakthrough single “King Without A Crown.”
About Perception Records:
Perception Records is a multi genre record label based out of Denver, Colorado. The label was founded with the philosophy that only through collaboration and community are we able to reach our greatest creative and artistic potential. Perception records seeks to elevate artists and their art in order to help them fulfill their creative visions by providing resources, guidance and opportunities to collaborate with top tier session musicians, producers, engineers and songwriters. Perception Records is a mechanism to lift up and connect artists from various communities across the country. We seek to amplify each artists’ individual culture, unique style and voice - resulting in increased audience reach and impact they have in the world.
