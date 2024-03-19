Senate Bill 454 Printer's Number 1430
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in terms and courses of study, further providing for physical education.
