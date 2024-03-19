B.C. smart windows keep people comfortable, energy costs down

CANADA, March 19 - With support from the Province, a B.C. clean-technology company is making a dent in the cost of heating and cooling buildings, cars and marine vessels with a new smart-window technology that automatically tints, based on what the sun is doing.

“B.C. innovators are building connections, developing technology and fuelling research that will help transition B.C. to a low-carbon economy, including in the building sector,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “Support for these leading-edge, pre-commercial projects ensures that British Columbians can continue to benefit from the growth and diversification of our first-class clean-technology sector.”

Miru Smart Technologies is developing next-generation smart-glass electrochromic windows that electronically tint windows to let in more or less light. The energy-efficient glass will help people in homes and office buildings save energy costs, as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout the province.

With $1 million from the Province’s Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund, Miru will develop product materials, the manufacturing process and build a pre-commercial smart-window manufacturing facility that will produce commercial-sized windows for demonstration.

“Miru windows will have a massive impact on reducing carbon emissions because the heating and cooling of buildings accounts for more greenhouse gas emissions than all the cars and airplanes in the world combined. Our windows can improve the energy efficiency of a building by 20%,” said Curtis Berlinguette, CEO, Miru Smart Technologies. “This funding from the BC ICE Fund will help Miru achieve its goal of eliminating gigatons of CO2 emissions using smarter windows and put much-needed jobs back into the B.C. economy.”

The project will enable Miru to integrate its technology with a local glass manufacturer and to produce windows for buildings, which are important for scaling and commercializing the technology. The new facility will demonstrate the Miru smart-window manufacturing process and the resources necessary for Miru to license the technology to Canadian and international manufacturers.

“We are accelerating the use of innovative, clean technology here in B.C. by supporting forward-thinking companies, like Miru, which are developing solutions to reduce greenhouse emissions and increase sustainability for a greener economy,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.

The ICE fund was established in 2007 to support B.C.’s clean-energy sector and supports the production of clean, renewable energy technologies, reducing costs and helping preserve the environment by supporting innovation that lowers the consumption of fossil fuels.

This initiative aligns with the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030, B.C.’s plan to expand and accelerate climate action, building on the province’s natural advantages, such as abundant, clean electricity, high-value natural resources and a highly skilled workforce. It sets a path for increased collaboration to build a British Columbia that works for everyone.

Quick Facts:

Miru Smart Windows is headquartered in Vancouver, and led by Curtis Berlinguette, a professor of chemistry and biological engineering at the University of British Columbia.

The innovators behind ICE Fund projects are on the leading edge, building connections, developing and demonstrating technology that will help B.C. transition to a low-carbon economy.

Since 2008, the ICE Fund has committed approximately $112 million to support precommercial clean-energy technology projects, clean-energy vehicles, research and development, and energy-efficiency programs.

ICE partnerships have included federal government agencies, universities, local governments, First Nations and emerging clean-technology companies and organizations throughout British Columbia.

B.C. is home to a growing clean-energy sector and accounts for approximately 20% of Canada’s clean-technology firms.

