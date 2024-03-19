Entrepreneur Seeks to Democratise Access to the Knowledge Economy
Robert Phillips: Founder of Platform Executive Pty Ltd
Robert Phillips, the Founder of Platform Executive announces the launch of a membership product, which reduces the cost of business analysis and expert advice.
Access to this vast database will equip entrepreneurs with the tools to make decisions, identify further growth possibilities, anticipate product innovations and get ahead of the competition”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented move, Platform Executive is offering a low-cost subscription to the largest competitive intelligence database in the world. The database, unrivalled in its extensive accumulation of high-value data of 1.85 billion words, spans over 20 languages. This subscription lowers the barriers to entry for entrepreneurs across the world.
The remarkable database incorporates a diverse collection of 10,000 specialised reports on various companies. It provides vital business analysis tools including SWOT analysis, PESTLE, CATWOE, 5C's, 7P's, and Porters' Five Forces analyses. Additionally, it features reviews of 100 industry verticals, whilst providing a comprehensive perspective of each sector's outlook and performance.
Along with a PEST analysis for every town and city in the world with a population above 50,000, the database helps entrepreneurs and investors gain a deeper understanding of local markets. Coming at a time where global competitive intelligence demand is peaking, this new product promises to break down the barriers to entry and offer access to a wealth of knowledge.
Aligning with today's business landscape that necessitates immediate, reliable and contemporary data, the $65 per seat per month Premium membership product emerges as a beacon of affordability. This all-inclusive offering ensures businesses, regardless of size or financial capabilities, harness the competitive possibilities of the knowledge economy.
Those entrepreneurs who cannot afford a monthly membership can contribute to the community to earn access, thus further democratising access.
Notably, Platform Executive stands out with its sheer scale, ambition and depth. Continual updates and enhancement to the database provide users with relevant, updated insights. This sets it distinctively apart from comparable industry offerings.
In its forward-looking plans, Platform Executive envisions mapping the entire global economy. This duels to potentially magnify the database's reach whilst providing industry players and investors with an unparalleled understanding of global markets.
Founder of Platform Executive, Robert Phillips, views the introduction of this new product as a key moment in the knowledge economy evolution. He states, "Access to this vast database will equip entrepreneurs with the tools to make decisions, identify further growth possibilities, anticipate product innovations and get ahead of the competition".
To obtain a better understanding of this ground-breaking product visit the Platform Executive website. Most certainly, this move could well be a pivot point in accessing expert information.
