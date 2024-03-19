Hive₂O Hard Honey™ Sweetens Success at Expo in Las Vegas, Solidifying Position as Beverage Market Leader

Hive₂O Hard Honey™

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 — Fresh off an overwhelming success at the recent Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Hive₂O Hard Honey™ continues to captivate the food and beverage industry, this time making an indelible mark at the Bar and Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas. Demonstrating unparalleled innovation and appeal in the dynamic world of hospitality, Hive₂O Hard Honey™ has solidified its position as a leader in the beverage market, drawing rave reviews and enthusiastic responses from new fans and seasoned connoisseurs alike.

The Bar and Restaurant Expo, March 18-20, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, is the epicenter for discovering strategies and innovations that drive financial success in the hospitality industry. Hive₂O Hard Honey™ stands out among the 500+ suppliers, offering attendees a unique opportunity to sample and experience its exceptional flavors. The expo serves as a vital platform for Hive₂O Hard Honey™ to showcase its dedication to quality, sustainability, and innovation, engaging with more than 13,000 industry professionals.

In response to growing demand and positive feedback, David Bee, Chief Forager for Hive₂O™, proudly announced, "all Hive₂O flavors are now available in Sixtel, 30L, and 1/2 barrel recyclable kegs for our restaurant and pub customers." This expansion signifies Hive₂O Hard Honey™'s commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its clientele while emphasizing the importance of environmental sustainability.

Following its triumphant showcase at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, where Hive₂O Hard Honey™ doubled its presence and introduced six new SKUs, including an innovative alcohol-free line, the brand has continued to ride the wave of success. The new offerings have been met with glowing reviews, underscoring the brand's expertise in blending tradition with modernity to create unparalleled beverage experiences.

"We're thrilled by the incredible reactions to our new SKUs and the glowing reviews from both new fans and longtime supporters," said David Bee. "The opportunity to meet with our community at these expos has been invaluable in spreading the buzz about what makes Hive₂O Hard Honey™ so special."

About Hive₂O Hard Honey™

Hive₂O™ is at the vanguard of the beverage industry, driven by a passion for sustainability, innovation, and the art of flavor. With a keen focus on producing rich, palate-pleasing experiences and a commitment to environmental stewardship, Hive₂O™ has established itself as a preferred choice for beverage aficionados around the globe. Positioned as essential to the natural beverage landscape, Hive₂O Hard Honey™ embodies the purity and vitality of nature in every sip.

For more information about the Bar and Restaurant Expo and upcoming events, please visit the Las Vegas Convention Center's website. To explore the unique flavors of Hive₂O Hard Honey™ and learn more about their journey, visit hardhoney.com. Join us in experiencing the revolution of taste and sustainability that Hive₂O Hard Honey™ brings to the table.

