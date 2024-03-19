Japan's Innovative Sound Privacy Solution Now Bringing Serenity to Western Bathrooms
Tokyo-Based Entrepreneur Donna Burke Brings Privacy to Restrooms Across America with Eco-Friendly Noise-Masking TechnologyTOKYO, JAPAN, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Flushh, a leading Japanese innovation designed to transform bathroom experiences, announces its launch in Western markets. This introduction marks a significant milestone, allowing Western consumers to embrace the serenity and privacy long cherished in Japanese restrooms.
Royal Flushh's innovative Japan Toilet Sound device employs soothing forest and water noises to discreetly mask bathroom sounds. This innovation is already a staple in Japan, offering users a sense of tranquility and privacy in moments that are often considered awkward.
Donna Burke, the Tokyo-based entrepreneur behind Japan Toilet Sound - Royal Flushh, shared her vision: "Restroom comfort is taken very seriously in Japan. Everyone deserves to experience comfort and discretion in their most private moments, without the worry of being overheard. I’d love to see this privacy device used globally."
The Royal Flushh gadget also addresses environmental concerns by reducing the need for wasteful practices like "double-flushing" or excessive use of toilet paper to cover up sounds, offering a sustainable solution to common bathroom etiquette challenges. Easy to install in any bathroom setting, Royal Flushh is designed to suit a wide range of spaces, from personal ensuites to high-traffic public restrooms, with simple mounting options included.
“Japan has had the issues of bathroom anxiety and unnecessary water waste solved since the early 1990s,” says Donna. “ Why can’t the rest of the world enjoy this comfort too?"
To discover more about Royal Flushh or to make a purchase, please visit https://www.japantoiletsound.com/.
About Royal Flushh & Founder Donna Burke
Japan Toilet Sound - Royal Flushh, launched in January 2024, is a celebrated Japanese invention that promises bathroom privacy with a simple gesture. Now available globally, it ships free of charge from Japan.
Founder Donna Burke, an Australian residing in Tokyo since 1996, is renowned for her contributions to video games including the Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill series, and as the English voice on Shinkansen bullet train announcements. A seasoned comedy improviser, Donna is passionately vocal about enhancing bathroom experiences worldwide.
Donna Burke
Royal Flushh Japan Toilet Sound
