Backyard Pitmasters Brings Its Celebrated BBQ Classes to Oklahoma

A BrisketU instructor demonstrating proper trimming technique for a smoked brisket.

Expanding its Reach to 14 US Markets, the Texas-Based Company is Set to Train Oklahoma BBQ Enthusiasts in the Art of Smoking Backyard BBQ

We have created and perfected a welcoming environment where anyone can learn the secrets of great BBQ, away from the pressures of competition.” — Mike Albrecht

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backyard Pitmasters, the largest operator of barbecue classes in the United States, proudly announces its expansion into Oklahoma, offering its "barbecue university" style classes in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. BrisketU®, the flagship course designed to turn everyday grillers into adept pitmasters, will launch its first Oklahoma City area session at The Big Friendly on Sunday, April 7th. These sessions are set to take place almost every weekend throughout the year, providing ample opportunity for BBQ enthusiasts to join the experience.

Founded on the principles of fun, education, and community, Backyard Pitmasters demystifies the art of smoking meat. "We have created and perfected a welcoming environment where anyone can learn the secrets of great BBQ, away from the pressures of competition. Pairing craft beer with craft BBQ, our classes are about enjoying the process as much as the results," says co-founder Mike Albrecht.

BrisketU stands as the cornerstone of Backyard Pitmasters' offerings, with a curriculum that addresses every aspect of smoking brisket – from meat selection and preparation to the nuances of smoking and slicing. Taught by seasoned pitmasters, these 3-hour classes cater to both beginners and seasoned grillers. Beyond brisket, the company offers specialized courses like RibsU®, ChickensU®, TurkeyU®, and SeafoodU®, emphasizing the joys of live-fire cooking across a variety of proteins.

The move into Oklahoma City marks the 14th market for Backyard Pitmasters, underscoring the rapidly growing interest in backyard BBQ. With over 50,000 class “Alumni” nationwide, the classes have fostered a community of BBQ lovers. In Oklahoma, classes will be led by Tony Bolding, a BrisketU pitmaster known for his deep expertise and engaging teaching style.

Partnerships with local breweries in the Greater Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas enhance the class experience, blending education with social enjoyment. "We are excited to bring Tony and BrisketU to The Big Friendly to pair great beer and great food in the middle of a fun learning experience with new friends." comments Joe Quinlin, founder and co-owner of The Big Friendly brewery in Oklahoma City.

About Backyard Pitmasters

Established in 2016, Backyard Pitmasters is the go-to resource for aspiring pitmasters. From BrisketU to SeafoodU, the company's courses are designed for all skill levels, ensuring every participant leaves with the knowledge and confidence to master their BBQ pit. Offering 3-hour weekend classes year-round, Backyard Pitmasters combines expert instruction with a hands-on approach, bestowing participants with a certification "diploma" to commemorate their achievement.

The company currently operates in 14 markets including Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Bryan, TX; Chattanooga, TN; Denver, CO; Dallas, TX; Fort Collins, CO; Fort Worth, TX; Houston, TX; Nashville, TN; Oklahoma City, OK; San Antonio, TX; Tulsa, OK; and Tyler, TX.

The classes, scheduled to begin on April 7th, are just the start of a year-round schedule aimed at bringing the art of BBQ to everyone. Registration is now open, with classes planned to run nearly every weekend to accommodate the growing interest in traditional BBQ techniques.

For more information about BrisketU in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, or to sign up for a class, visit https://brisketu.com/.

Ticket prices are $94 for the first registration, and $84 for additional guests in the same party.

Initial Oklahoma brewery partners include:

The Big Friendly - Oklahoma City, OK

(405) Brewing Co - Norman, OK

Frenzy Brewing Co - Edmond, OK

Nothing's Left Brewing Co - Tulsa, OK

Images for media use are available here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/bpyj55kgib90v9mrhpb81/h?rlkey=oa933xqlseyihk1w601v7rnls&dl=0