Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,044 in the last 365 days.

Geekplus and Ferag Announce Supply and Integration Partnership

Geekplus and Ferag APAC partnership

Geekplus and Ferag APAC partnership

Geekplus logo

Geekplus logo

Ferag Logo

Ferag Logo

Geekplus and Ferag APAC partnership establishes a strategic intralogistics solution provider to supply, install and service Geekplus equipment in APAC

I am delighted to partner with Geekplus for the sales and implementation of their robotics. Many of our clients, including Myer, are already reaping the benefits of Geekplus robots”
— Karl Friesenbichler, Managing Director for the Asia Pacific
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, today announced a partnership with Ferag APAC. This partnership empowers Ferag APAC to supply, install, and service Geekplus equipment, establishing a comprehensive solution provider for the Asia-Pacific region.

Known for their pioneering solutions in order fulfillment, Geekplus caters to over 1,000 international clients. Founded in 2015, the company has broadened its operations globally, now employing a workforce exceeding 1,500. It holds a strong market presence in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, the Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore. For five successive years, Geekplus has dominated the global mobile robot market and has been acknowledged as the leading AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robot) company by Interact Analysis. High-profile companies including UPS, Catch.com.au, Adidas, CEVA, DB Schenker, Kuehne+ Nagel, Wal-Mart, Toyota, and Siemens have all substantially upgraded their intralogistics processes with Geekplus's solutions.

Specialising in the development and delivery of comprehensive intralogistics solutions, Ferag is a Swiss family-owned enterprise with its headquarters in Hinwil/Zurich. For over 65 years, they have been recognised as the world market leader in the development, design, and distribution of material flow systems, catering to a diverse array of applications. Their commitment to exemplary quality and innovation, combined with unparalleled system integration services and advanced warehouse software, positions Ferag as the ultimate one-stop shop. They consistently meet their clients' exacting requirements with solutions that are both timely and within budget.

This strategic alliance unites Geekplus's cutting-edge suite of Goods-to-Person mobile robotic solutions with Ferag's systems integration expertise and advanced warehouse software to offer clients across the Asia-Pacific region a fully integrated warehouse system tailored to their stringent specifications.

Karl Friesenbichler, Managing Director for the Asia Pacific at Ferag, conveyed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "I am delighted to partner with Geekplus for the sales and implementation of their robotics. Many of our clients, including Myer — who has notably installed three Geekplus models, the Tote-to-Person, Shelf-to-Person and sorting solutions — are already reaping the benefits of Geekplus robots."

“Our strategic partnership with Ferag has been instrumental in supporting our market growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. By leveraging their experience and adhering to the highest quality and service standards in system integration, we are ensuring efficient operations in our clients' distribution centers. Looking ahead, we are excited about the prospects of more projects going live as a result of our collaboration with Ferag,” said Lit Fung, head of international business at Geekplus.

For more information, please contact:

Geek+ Press Enquiries
Fish Yu
Head of Marketing, APAC
Email: fish.yu@geekplus.com
Phone: +852 3462 2128

Ferag Press Enquiries
APAC Marketing

Christine Day
Ferag
+61 2 8336 2700
christine.day@ferag.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Geekplus and Ferag Announce Supply and Integration Partnership

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more