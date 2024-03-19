Geekplus and Ferag Announce Supply and Integration Partnership
Geekplus and Ferag APAC partnership establishes a strategic intralogistics solution provider to supply, install and service Geekplus equipment in APAC
I am delighted to partner with Geekplus for the sales and implementation of their robotics. Many of our clients, including Myer, are already reaping the benefits of Geekplus robots”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, today announced a partnership with Ferag APAC. This partnership empowers Ferag APAC to supply, install, and service Geekplus equipment, establishing a comprehensive solution provider for the Asia-Pacific region.
— Karl Friesenbichler, Managing Director for the Asia Pacific
Known for their pioneering solutions in order fulfillment, Geekplus caters to over 1,000 international clients. Founded in 2015, the company has broadened its operations globally, now employing a workforce exceeding 1,500. It holds a strong market presence in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, the Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore. For five successive years, Geekplus has dominated the global mobile robot market and has been acknowledged as the leading AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robot) company by Interact Analysis. High-profile companies including UPS, Catch.com.au, Adidas, CEVA, DB Schenker, Kuehne+ Nagel, Wal-Mart, Toyota, and Siemens have all substantially upgraded their intralogistics processes with Geekplus's solutions.
Specialising in the development and delivery of comprehensive intralogistics solutions, Ferag is a Swiss family-owned enterprise with its headquarters in Hinwil/Zurich. For over 65 years, they have been recognised as the world market leader in the development, design, and distribution of material flow systems, catering to a diverse array of applications. Their commitment to exemplary quality and innovation, combined with unparalleled system integration services and advanced warehouse software, positions Ferag as the ultimate one-stop shop. They consistently meet their clients' exacting requirements with solutions that are both timely and within budget.
This strategic alliance unites Geekplus's cutting-edge suite of Goods-to-Person mobile robotic solutions with Ferag's systems integration expertise and advanced warehouse software to offer clients across the Asia-Pacific region a fully integrated warehouse system tailored to their stringent specifications.
Karl Friesenbichler, Managing Director for the Asia Pacific at Ferag, conveyed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "I am delighted to partner with Geekplus for the sales and implementation of their robotics. Many of our clients, including Myer — who has notably installed three Geekplus models, the Tote-to-Person, Shelf-to-Person and sorting solutions — are already reaping the benefits of Geekplus robots."
“Our strategic partnership with Ferag has been instrumental in supporting our market growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. By leveraging their experience and adhering to the highest quality and service standards in system integration, we are ensuring efficient operations in our clients' distribution centers. Looking ahead, we are excited about the prospects of more projects going live as a result of our collaboration with Ferag,” said Lit Fung, head of international business at Geekplus.
For more information, please contact:
Geek+ Press Enquiries
Fish Yu
Head of Marketing, APAC
Email: fish.yu@geekplus.com
Phone: +852 3462 2128
Ferag Press Enquiries
APAC Marketing
Christine Day
Ferag
+61 2 8336 2700
christine.day@ferag.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube