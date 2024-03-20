The Country Network Announces The She's Country Music Series Celebrating Female Country Artists

She's Country Music Series Celebrating Female Country Artists

HALTOM CITY, TX, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Country Network (TCN) television network announced today the upcoming launch of She's Country, a regular series on the country music video network that celebrates female country artists.

“The She's Country series will not just entertain, but show the beauty, power, and passion of the women of country music who continue to inspire us all. “ said Bonnie Smith, Director of Post Production at The Country Network. “We’re thrilled to be adding this series to our lineup. “

Each episode of She's Country will include a female artist guest host narrating the events, factoids about the upcoming videos, and of course the incredible music.

The first episode of She's Country kicks off with guest host country music singer/songwriter Sophie Bolen on March 26.

Featured music videos will include artists such as Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, HunterGirl, Gabby Barrett, Lindsay Ell, Ashley Cooke, Hailey Winters, American Blonde, The Castellows, and Brandy Clark.

Subsequent episodes will feature other amazing female artists.

The She's Country series will join TCN's strong lineup of other country series including the TCN Top 20 Countdown, The Country Network News, Backstage with The Country Network, and If These Walls Could Talk.

More About The Country Network (TCN)

TCN broadcasts over the air and cable in 41 DMA markets with over 45 million US homes while also streaming on your favorite platforms. Each episode will also be made available for viewing as on-demand content using The Country Network's app. Visit TCNcountry.com to learn more.