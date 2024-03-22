Brooke Jeffy, Dermatologist, Named Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
I strive to provide my patients with the highest level of personalized, compassionate, and personable care, and I am thrilled to receive the Women’s Choice Award based on this dedication.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that must yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Brooke Jeffy, MD, has earned the 2024 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Jeffy strives to enhance her patient’s quality of life, combining medical dermatology with skincare and lifestyle modification strategies to help her patients achieve skin and body wellness. She is passionate about tween and teen skin health and reducing the psychological impact of acne in her patients. She is also the founder of BTWN skincare for tweens and teens.
Dr. Jeffy says, "I strive to provide my patients with the highest level of personalized, compassionate, and personable care, and I am thrilled to receive the Women’s Choice Award based on this dedication."
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. As research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers - as they should.
ABOUT DR. BROOKE JEFFY
Dr. Jeffy received her undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Kentucky in 1998 and her medical degree from the University of Louisville in 2004. Dr. Jeffy completed her residency training at the University of Louisville. There, she completed two years of training in pathology and a preliminary year in internal medicine before starting her training in dermatology, which she completed in 2011. Dr. Jeffy is board-certified by the American Board of Dermatology and a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. Dr. Jeffy obtained a Certificate in Plant-Based Nutrition in 2022 from the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies and is completing the education required to become board-certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.
Dr. Jeffy is from Louisville, Kentucky but has been living in Cave Creek, AZ since 2012. She loves yoga, vacationing in the mountains, watching storms over the ocean, and enjoys spending time with her husband, son, and dog, Rory.
Visit https://www.brookejeffymd.com/ to learn more about Dr. Brooke Jeffy and the services provided at Brooke Jeffy M.D. Dermatology.
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that include relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
