Langson Construction Introduces New Factory Built Investor Duplexes
New Investor Duplex Factory Built Homes! The Duplexes are available for homeowners as well as investors who want quality and in a much quicker time and at less cost than a site-built home.
The new duplexes are built to HUD standards and feature FHA, VA and conventional financing at 0% down VA, 3 1/2% down FHA and conventional loans. Features include Corian counter tops, in house custom built cabinets, hard-wood flooring. quality brass plumbing fixtures and designer colors throughout.
These investor duplexes can be installed and occupied within 30 days from delivery time. With current financing available, an investor can see return on investment of up to 25%. Zoning restrictions are being changed to accept factory built homes’ because of higher quality of construction and the need for lower cost housing. A 100% one year Warrantée is the norm for most factory built homes.
4x6 construction gives these homes more strength and lowers their heating and air conditioning utility bills. These duplexes can even be set in place by Craneing them into limited access locations.
Construction time is reduced to 25% of a stick-built home and with the extra quality you get building in a factory’ no more days lost to weather , plus less material cost and waste from site built homes.
Richard Langson, Founder
Langson Construction
+1 775-720-6670
langsonconstruction@gmail.com