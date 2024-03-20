UC Group Promotes Virginija Zimaile to Chief Operating Officer
UC Group Promotes Virginija Zimaile to Chief Operating OfficerCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UC Group is proud to announce the promotion of Virginija Zimaile to the position of Chief Operating Officer. In the role Zimaile will be responsible for introducing new operational excellence strategies, as well as oversight of overall operational capacities throughout three US warehouse and cross-dock locations.
Zimaile joined the UC Group in 2016 and has had significant success in various operations, data analytics, and finance capacities, including her most recent role as the Director of Finance and Analytics. Prior to UC, Zimaile worked for the Royal Bank of Scotland and Gallagher Consulting, in the United Kingdom. She has a Bachelor of Science from the University of Leicester in the UK, studied Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the National University of Singapore, and is currently finishing her Executive MBA at the BMI Executive Institute.
“We are very excited to introduce Virginija Zimaile as our COO, her vast knowledge of the industry, coupled with the number of years she has worked within the UC Group provides her a keen understanding of the past, current, and future goals of the organization.”, states Steven Masiulionis, Co-Founder of the UC Group. “With her focus on operational excellence strategies, we will be able to better integrate all functions and provide even more cost saving and efficient solutions to our clients.”, said Masiulionis.
Founded in 2000, the UC Group is privately held, headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, with international offices in Europe and South America. The UC Group is a full service 24/7 supply chain service provider; including an asset-based fleet offering common carrier and dedicated solutions, a full-service brokerage, LTL / retail consolidation, transloading, fleet maintenance and repair, truck and trailer leasing, supply chain consulting, 3PL and warehousing / cross-docking, with facilities in Illinois, California, and South Carolina. Subsidiary companies include NCS (National Consolidation Services), Unlimited Carrier, UC Carrier, and Truck Service Point.
Brian J. Smith
Chief Commercial Officer, UC Group
+1 630-389-4475
b.smith@goucgroup.com
