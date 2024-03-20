CINDY MARINANGEL is DIETRICH for three nights A Guest Production inThe Other Space at Santa Monica Playhouse April 2-16
This Production is a dream for me to be able to bring to life one of the greatest stars and international Icons ever Marlene Dietrich”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cindy Marinangel is DIETRICH in a compelling and acclaimed one-woman show about iconic film star and German actress Marlene Dietrich, scheduled in April as A Guest Production in The Other Space at Santa Monica Playhouse. www.dietrichplay.com
DIETRICH will play Tuesday, April 2, 9, and 16th 2024 @ 7.30pm
A special Opening Night for April 2, 2024, will see celebrities an media attending.
Location: Santa Monica Playhouse, The Other Space
1211 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401
DIETRICH, written by Willard Manus, starring Cindy Marinangel, directed by Mitch Levine and produced by Sea Angel Productions, is based on a true story. Set in May 1960, the play takes place when the international icon returned to the Berlin stage for the first time since fleeing the Hitler regime in the 1930’s. Inside her dressing room at the Tatania - Palast Theater, Dietrich weighs whether to go through with the live performance despite threats on her life by Nazi sympathizers.
They resented her for having spent much of World War II entertaining American soldiers on the front lines. To them, Dietrich was a turncoat; a traitor who deserved to be shot and killed on stage.
Marlene Dietrich is famous for starring in seven films with Jewish director Josef von Sternberg from 1930- 1935. She also donated her entire film salary from A FOREIGN AFFAIR to help Jews come to America and secure housing and jobs. She also sold more WWII bonds than anyone else. She was awarded the Israeli Medallion of Valor in 1965, becoming both the first German-born person and the first woman to receive such an honor.
Dietrich, like many European performers who had found success in their native countries, moved to Hollywood before the Nazis’ rise to power. She enraged the Hitler regime by becoming an American citizen in 1937.
That anger simmered for years as the actress continued to show sensitivity to Jews well past the end of the war. During a 1960 visit to Israel, for instance, she asked the audience’s permission before singing in German, according to the Central Zionist Archives.
DIETRICH (formerly known as MARLENE) celebrated its World Premiere at the Brickhouse Theatre in Los Angeles, debuted in New York at the Hudson Guild Theatre as part of the New York Theatre Festival’s annual Winterfest and was selected for the New York New Works Theatre Festival at the Acorn Theatre on Theatre Row. The play also enjoyed success at The Triad Theater, a celebrated Off-Broadway house in New York.
ABOUT CINDY MARINANGEL
Cindy Marinangel is an international actress, a Lifetime Member of The Actors Studio (having studied under Mark Rydell, the late Martin Landau, Ellen Burstyn and Alec Baldwin) as well as a Chicago Second City Conservatory graduate (Stephen Colbert, Nia Vardalos, etc.).
She was in UPtv’s holiday special BEVERLY HILLS CHRISTMAS with Dean Cain and has had leading roles on stage since kindergarten when she played her first queen.
Cindy continued on the boards in Chicago, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Berlin, Los Angeles and New York in straight plays, dance shows as well as musicals. She has originated over thirteen roles in new plays to rave reviews, most recently playing Misti in New Circle Theatre’s workshop production of FRACTURED in New York.
During Covid, Cindy purchased the rights to DIETRICH, the acclaimed, 75-minute solo show with music that she produces and stars in. She has sung as Marlene Dietrich in Times Square for International Peace Day and performs an hour-long cabaret show as the legend, including her recent appearance at the Mid Atlantic Air Show's World War II weekend.
Cindy is also a voice over artist. Her uniquely deep voice was personally chosen by Beyonce’s family to narrate her international half-hour special for E! Entertainment. Cindy voiced two characters in the number-one video game BRUTAL LEGENDS with Jack Black, Ozzie Osbourne and other rock legends.
Cindy is the owner of Angel Baker Productions and with her international creative team wrote, produced and starred in ETERNAL WALTZ, an award-winning short film about a soul connection through lifetimes.
The film was sponsored in part by the Johann Strauss Foundation of Germany and has garnered thirteen awards to date. Among those, she and her cast won “Best Acting Ensemble – Short” in the Culver City Film Festival, “Best Director” in the Amsterdam Around International Festival, “Best Female Film – Mini Movie”, as well as “Best Cinematography – Mini Movie” in the iHollywood Film Festival. ETERNAL WALTZ was also screened in the Action On Festival in Las Vegas.
Cindy is a competitive ballroom dancer with a passion for Latin dancing. She graduated Cum Laude from Purdue University and is an avid cat rescuer who maintains an animal-free diet.
Mitch Levine is directing the production
