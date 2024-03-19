Phenix Commerce Center Unveils Construction Milestones for $111 Million Landmark Development in Hampton

About

About NorthPoint Development Established in 2012, NorthPoint Development is a privately held real estate operating company specializing in developing, acquiring, leasing, and managing Class A industrial and multi-family properties. We invest alongside our partners through various fund and venture structures to develop and acquire industrial and multi-family assets. We differentiate ourselves with a data-driven approach to site acquisitions and a high level of technical expertise in engineering, architecture, and construction. Through our in-house suite of services, NorthPoint can provide end-to-end expertise, leading to expedited solutions. We continue to operate with an entrepreneurial spirit guided by our Core Values, enabling us to deliver exceptional results for our team members, clients, and partners. NorthPoint currently has a 149.9 million square foot industrial portfolio, 5.4 thousand multifamily units developed and managed, and $19.2 billion in assets under management. Visit beyondthecontract.com or follow @NorthPointDev to learn more.

beyondthecontract.com