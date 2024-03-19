The First CPG Day™ Coming to Los Angeles in October

Discounted Early Bird Registration Open Join us in LA: CPGDay.com

An all day learning event built for CPG brand leaders will feature over 60 industry experts as Speakers.

With a focus on education and collaboration, CPG Day™ is poised to become the premier educational gathering for industry professionals.” — Phil Gorman

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling all CPG Brand leaders. Get ready to take your business to the next level with the inaugural CPG Day™, announced by CPG Brains, the premier online marketplace connecting CPG Brands with independent industry experts.

Sponsored by Secure CPG, CPG Day™ is set to debut on October 17, 2024, at the acclaimed Marriott LAX in Los Angeles, California. This all-day, in-person educational event promises to empower CPG Brand leaders with the knowledge, skills, and insights needed to thrive in today's competitive marketplace.

"We are thrilled to introduce CPG Day™, a groundbreaking event designed to equip CPG Brand leaders with the tools they need to succeed," said Phil Gorman, Founder of CPG Brains. "With a focus on education and collaboration, CPG Day™ is poised to become the premier educational gathering for industry professionals."

Featuring four tracks of learning tailored to their specific stage of business, attendees can dive deep into topics such as finance, manufacturing, operations, distribution, sales, and marketing. With over 60 instructors, including other well known Brand owners and experts from the CPG Brains platform, leading more than 30 breakout sessions, participants will gain invaluable insights from seasoned professionals with real-world experience.

"Our goal is to provide CPG Brand leaders with actionable strategies and best practices to drive growth and profitability," added Gorman. "Whether you're a startup looking to scale or an established brand seeking to stay ahead of the curve, CPG Day™ offers something for everyone."

In addition to the educational sessions, CPG Day™ will provide ample opportunity for networking. Attendees will have the chance to connect one-on-one with other brand leaders in attendance as well as the experts present, fostering meaningful connections and collaborations. A networking reception will be held on site immediately following the day’s learning sessions.

For those eager to secure their spot, Early Bird tickets are now available for CPG Brand Leaders at a $200 discount until March 31. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to join industry leaders, experts, and fellow CPG Brand leaders for a day of learning, networking, and inspiration.

Brands may register for CPG Day™ and take advantage of Early Bird pricing by visiting www.CPGDAY.com today.

About CPG Brains:

CPG Brains is the leading online marketplace connecting CPG Brands with independent industry experts. Through our platform, CPG Brands can access a diverse network of experienced professionals to drive growth, innovation, and success. www.CPGBrains.com

Phil Gorman, phil@cpgbrains.com, (619)602-2374