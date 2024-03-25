ELKALYNE Launches New Website
ELKALYNE unveils a fresh take on talent solutions.
We are excited to share this update with the community. It speaks to our dedication to unlocking access to high quality professionals within IT, Marketing, and Product.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELKALYNE is thrilled to announce the launch of their new website scheduled to go live on 03/25/24. With its user-friendly interface and fresh features, the new website is tailored to meet the diverse needs of organizations across industry, size, and geographies.
— Lisa Gonzales, CEO
With the new site, organizations looking to hire will have the ability to explore customized talent solutions, while candidates exploring new opportunities can learn about active roles, all in one seamless experience.
"We are excited to share this update with the community," said Lisa Gonzales. “The site represents our commitment to both candidates and clients. It speaks to our dedication to unlocking access to high quality professionals within IT, Marketing, and Product."
To celebrate the launch, ELKALYNE will be offering exclusive incentives on placement services throughout the go-live process.
For more information about ELKAYNE’s services, visit www.elkalyne.com.
About ELKALYNE
ELKALYNE is a leading Talent Solutions company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. We are a female-founded boutique search firm, specializing in connecting organizations with the talent they need in order to thrive. Whether you're a rapidly growing startup seeking your first marketing superstar or an established company looking for industry-specific IT experts, our tailored approach, honed by years of experience, ensures a seamless journey. Grow with Guidance.
